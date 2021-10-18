TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InvestorCOM, a leading regulatory software provider to the wealth management industry, today announced a new subscription license agreement with one of Canada's top insurance providers. Through this agreement, the company will use InvestorCOM DOX to centralize and digitize their marketing content creation and delivery.
Previously, the company was manually processing more than 1,000 custom advisor requests for advertisements, brochures and newsletters annually. By leveraging DOX, the company will automate the creation of customized marketing campaigns in a matter of minutes. The digital platform supports a compliant, pre-approved content workflow enabling advisors to create and send digital content to clients or print locally.
While the company estimates that DOX will save approximately 5,000 hours of marketing resources annually, the big win is to redeploy their marketing talent from customization activities to strategic marketing initiatives that help advisors build their businesses.
"We are thrilled to extend our business partnership with this long-term client," said David Reeve, CEO at InvestorCOM. "DOX is the industry-leading application for wealth managers to manage, customize and distribute their marketing content into the advisor channel. The application is implemented in 7 of the top 10 asset managers in Canada. With this new partnership, we are rolling out the first pure-digital DOX implementation which is a very exciting step towards InvestorCOM's software-first future."
About InvestorCOM Inc.
Since 1992, InvestorCOM has been providing regulatory compliance software and communications solutions to wealth managers, asset managers, and insurers. Their high value, intuitive solutions eliminate compliance risk for their clients. For more information, visit http://www.InvestorCOM.com, email info@investorcom.com or call 1-800-361-9494.
