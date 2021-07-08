PICKERING, Ontario, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RBRO Solutions, the company dedicated to helping organizations gain greater value from their content, congratulates McCarthy Tétrault, a leading Canadian Law firm with offices in Canada, the UK and the United States, on the firm's adoption of the iManage Cloud.
RBRO provided critical adoption tools and consulting to enable quick uptake of the iManage solution and performed the migration of all content from the firm's legacy EDocs document management system using it's industry leading migration tools.
"We were excited about joining the iManage community. The platform's many innovative benefits will provide time and cost efficiencies for our Firm and our clients," said Kathleen Hogan, Senior Director, Knowledge and Data Insights at McCarthy Tétrault LLP. "It was clear that iManage's features provided the best solution for our needs in terms of work product and knowledge management. For implementation, it was critical that we have partners with the resources and expertise to get our new system established without affecting our ability to service our clients. We trusted RBRO to work seamlessly with us to make this one of our most successful roll-outs yet. They delivered! RBRO was clearly the best choice to help bring iManage to our Firm."
McCarthy's joins a growing list of large firms that have experienced a smooth transition to the iManage cloud using RBRO services and products.
About RBRO Solutions
RBRO Solutions is not your typical iManage partner. RBRO is uniquely positioned to provide complete end-to-end solutions, empowering customers to receive maximum benefit from their iManage investment. Using best practices and unrivalled products and services, RBRO ensures it's clients' onboarding success as well as strong positive adoption of transformative technology solutions.
