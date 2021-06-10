MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As parts of the world slowly ease out of lockdown, industry professionals have noticed the significant shifts that many organizations will face to remain competitive. The paper explores the five key areas that have changed the way the global Supply Chain functions and how to adapt.
The five significant disruptions this White Paper explores:
- E-commerce
- The Real Estate Boom
- Labour Shortages
- Transportation Capacity
- Regulatory Changes and Trade Disputes
