C3 Solutions ("C3"), the industry leader in configurable yard and dock management solutions, is honoured to accept the prestigious Innovation Award in the 2021 Yodel CSR Supplier Awards.
MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The awards recognize and celebrate the efforts and achievements of Yodel's suppliers in supporting their community, focusing on the environment and future-proofing innovation.
C3 competed for and won the Innovation Award for its ongoing innovative approach to providing a highly customizable solution. Thanks to the partnership with C3, Yodel has benefitted from its best-of-breed Software-as-a-Service solution for Yard Management, which is critical to delivering the level of throughput required to support Operations across a large-scale, multi-site environment.
C3 Reservations, C3's Online Dock Scheduling System, streamlines the scheduling process by improving dock productivity, expanding visibility on scheduled appointments, and measuring vendor compliance.
C3 Yard, C3's Web-based Yard Management Solution, empowers yard managers by providing visibility on yard assets, optimizing the flow of trailers from gate to gate, and automating yard driver task assignment.
About C3 Solutions
C3 Solutions is an information technology company specializing in yard management (YMS) and dock scheduling (DSS) systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients worldwide and across many industries, including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing, and parcel post.
Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 develops, implements, and supports the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. http://www.c3solutions.com
