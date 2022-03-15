CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumity, Chicagoland's leading STEM education nonprofit, unveiled a new brand identity and website. The updated look spotlights the organization's work in engaging youth in transformational STEM experiences that prepare them for success in STEM careers and in life.
"Lumity has been "illuminating" the technology space in Chicagoland for over three decades. Most recently, we've deepened our work in creating access and opportunities for youth from under-resourced communities in the STEM fields," said Kara Kennedy, Executive Director Lumity. "Our new brand identity and website better reflect our mission."
Lumity's programs are unique in that they break down the barriers between Chicagoland businesses, schools and youth under-represented in STEM. Their programs inspire, prepare and support participants in pursuing STEM careers, and in turn, Lumity connects Chicagoland's businesses with young talent they can rely on and develop as their next generation of professionals. The nonprofit's impact has been recognized and supported by numerous state and federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Education, the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Lumity's main programs include:
- Lumity's STEM Career Prep program is a comprehensive 4-year STEM college and career preparation program that engages 500+ students in partner schools in Chicagoland's South and West Sides and South and West Suburbs. Currently in its third year, all STEM Career Prep students are showing growth and improvement on critical STEM college and career skills.
- For recent Chicagoland high school graduates without college or career plans, Lumity offers STEMWorks, a wholistic employment program. STEMWorks equips participants with the skills, credentials and ongoing mentoring to obtain and succeed in well-paying, entry-level STEM positions with partnering companies. In its second year, 85% of STEMWorks participants successfully completed the program and 70% stepped into STEM-related positions with advancement opportunities with partnering companies in the IT, construction, healthcare, and manufacturing industries.
- At the heart of Lumity's programs are Chicagoland STEM professionals, many who share similar backgrounds or who grew up in the same neighborhoods as Lumity participants. They volunteer their time as STEM Talk speakers to share their career journeys and help youth envision their own future in STEM. They also work directly with Lumity youth on Real World Challenges in which they co-design solutions to Chicagoland's challenges.
Walker Sands, a full-service marketing agency focused on accelerating the growth of B2B brands, was selected to develop Lumity's brand identity and website. "It was an honor supporting the Lumity team in more effectively communicating their mission and the incredible impact the make as an organization," said Drew However, Vice President, Creative Director at Walker Sands. "This new identity captures their focus on equity and the opportunities that STEM provides these teens and young adults."
Lumity's Annual Benefit, the non-profit's celebration and fundraiser will be held on March 25th at the Four Seasons Hotel Chicago. The inspiring in-person and virtual event will feature Lumity's Real World Challenge, with STEM Career Prep student teams presenting their STEM solutions for adjudication and will showcase Lumity's recent STEMWorks graduates. To sponsor or attend the event visit: https://lumity.org/about-lumity/events/annual-benefit-2022/.
About Lumity
Lumity is a Chicagoland nonprofit whose mission is to engage students from under-resourced communities in transformational STEM experiences that prepare them for STEM careers and for life. Lumity originated when two technology-focused nonprofits, the IT Resource Center and the Nonprofit Resource Center, came together in 2007 to increase the sustainability Chicago's Community Technology Centers (CTC). When 323 program members gained employment after the first CTC project, Lumity recognized the power of long-term STEM education and powerful partnerships — and their STEM programs were born. Today, Lumity engages more than 600 Chicagoland youth each year and partners with more than 25 Chicagoland businesses, including Accenture, Allstate, CDW, Discover, Ferrara, UL, and USG as well as the Chicago Public Schools and Thornton School District 205.
