SANTIAGO, Chile and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cariola Díez Pérez-Cotapos (Cariola), one of Chile's leading full-service law firms, has selected NetDocuments, the foundational content management platform for legal professionals, for improved productivity, collaboration, security, and mobility.
Cariola, an award-winning, meritocratic firm known for its culture of teamwork and commitment to client excellence, replaced its existing client-server document management system with NetDocuments. This , during a global pandemic, when focus on efficiency, and the ability to collaborate and be productive in remote and hybrid, secure working environments has proven essential.
"At Cariola Díez Pérez-Cotapos we focus on constantly innovating and that is why we are so thrilled to announce that we have successfully completed out migration to NetDocuments," stated firm Partner Juan Pablo Matus. "This transformation takes us to another level, beyond our expectations, and will fully prepare us to lead future challenges."
The firm, which looks to protect the best interests of its clients by combining reputation and tradition with innovation, maintains a future-focused strategy surrounding technology, in particular deployment of cloud solutions like NetDocuments.
Making the switch from its legacy system, Cariola will look to NetDocuments to provide administrative as well as user ease of use with a focus on user adoption and flexibility.
The firm will also partner with Alfredo Reátegui and Lima-based Pronet S.A.C. to help implement NetDocuments across the firm.
Cariola is committed to leveraging innovation to move the firm forward and recognized that NetDocuments will not only facilitate but also accelerate their technology journey. In addition, the firm is very focused on collaboration and sees NetDocuments as a major link, not only among employees, but also working with clients and other third parties.
Faced with a 'new normal' of remote and hybrid working realities, Cariola will lean on NetDocuments' market position and reputation as legal professionals' cloud "system of record", especially for a remote workforce. Based on extensive system review and pilot group testing, the NetDocuments platform offers easy, unlimited access, promoting efficiency and productivity.
"We are extremely excited to partner with a leading Chilean firm like Cariola," stated Marriott Murdock, Senior Regional Director, Latin America, at NetDocuments. "Our organizations share similar values, providing the highest quality client service and leveraging technology like NetDocuments to facilitate this.
