SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BRD, the most secure mobile cryptocurrency wallet trusted by more than 7 million users and with $20 billion worth of digital assets under protection, announced today support for staking with the integration of the Tezos blockchain.
This milestone represents the first time staking is being offered in the BRD app and is available to BRD customers worldwide on both iOS and Android. The addition of staking functionality enables long-term crypto investors to earn staking rewards with the cryptocurrencies stored in their BRD wallets. Staking XTZ is done near-instantly within the Tezos Wallet inside the BRD app.
"We are thrilled to see BRD incorporate Tezos staking functionality into its platform. Tezos was designed as a proof-of-stake network from the very start - one where all participants can actively help secure the blockchain, influence its development, and earn rewards along the way," says Alison Mangiero, President of TQ Tezos, which works to advance the Tezos ecosystem through creating open-source software and providing support for companies that want to build on Tezos.
"It's always good to see more wallet options for Tezos users, now they can delegate to a baker with their BRD wallet," said Arthur Breitman, an early architect of Tezos.
The inclusion of Tezos staking functionality reaffirms BRD's longstanding commitment to bringing the best-of-breed buying, trading, and rewards products for the mainstream consumer audience. Additionally, the Tezos blockchain is available in Blockset, the enterprise-focused digital asset toolkit built by BRD. Blockset enables enterprises, institutions, and governments to integrate digital assets into their products. Blockset's infrastructure and technology have been powering the BRD mobile app since 2020.
The ability to stake XTZ represents a few key benefits to BRD's existing users that include:
- Earning rewards in XTZ by holding XTZ
- Staking in less than one minute
- Staking in a simple, highly secure, non-custodial environment
"Our singular focus on security and self-custody has propelled BRD into one of the top crypto apps downloaded globally," said Adam Traidman, CEO and Co-founder of BRD. "Now we are introducing a simple way for the long-term investors on our platform to earn rewards while securing their cryptocurrency."
The BRD app is available for download from the App Store or Google Play. To discover how Blockset by BRD can be used to build enterprise-grade digital asset solutions, please visit http://www.blockset.com. For general information, please visit http://www.BRD.com.
About BRD
BRD is a global company that's bringing blockchain-enabled financial services to the mobile generation. We provide consumers with the simplest and most secure way to buy and protect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Launched in 2015, and headquartered in Zurich (Switzerland), BRD is a venture-backed company that has raised $56M USD from SBI Holdings, Ripple, and other top investors focused on banking, FinTech, and the blockchain. BRD's crypto apps are available for both iOS and Android in 170 countries. With over 7M customers worldwide, BRD has accumulated an estimated $20B USD of crypto assets under protection and is one of the fastest-growing blockchain-enabled finance apps for everyday consumers (a Top 10 Finance app in 71 countries).
About Tezos
Tezos is a decentralized, public blockchain that evolves by upgrading itself. Stakeholders of the Tezos network vote on amendments to the protocol to reach social consensus on proposals, creating a secure and organic upgrading mechanism. The protocol's on-chain governance system, its consensus algorithm based on Proof-of-Stake (PoS), and its ability to facilitate formal verification of smart contracts, make Tezos an ideal long-term solution for high-value financial applications. Learn more about Tezos at https://tezos.com.
