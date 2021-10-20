NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Only 22% of digital marketers in the United States are satisfied with their conversion rates.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 10,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – to find out what are the biggest mistakes business make when trying to get their brand in front of their targeted audiences.
1) NOT ADDRESSING THE CONSUMERS' NEEDS
According to Christian Van Norder, the creative director of Social Velocity MKTG, brands need to speak to the consumers' needs, prioritizing the value their offering provides over the brand itself.
"A big mistake business owners often make with their digital marketing efforts is failing to […] directly addressing their [customers'] needs," said Van Norder. "People want to know what value your products and services will bring them and, in most cases, you only have a few short seconds to show them."
2) NOT OPTIMIZING THEIR CONTENT FOR USERS & SEARCH ENGINES
Josh Miller, vice-president of marketing at Power Marketing, optimized content will generate more leads.
"Keyword-rich content that is researched and optimized will not only bring more quality leads to you and shorten your sales cycle," says Miller "It also helps show Google that you are an authority on your topic."
3) TAKING THINGS INTO UNTRAINED HANDS
According to Daniel Saif, digital marketing expert at 24WebStudio, more often than not, businesses that delegate marketing to amateurs end up paying more in the long-run to repair the damages.
"Instead of hiring a professional marketing agency, businesses will try to save money by doing their own marketing, which fails 99% of the time and hurts their brand rather than helping it. They will end up spending more money and waiting for months to rebuild their brand image," says Saif.
To help business increase their brand's visibility, DesignRush released the October list of the top social media marketing agencies:
Brands can explore the top social media marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
