NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visitor bounce rates are proportional to page load speeds. The bounce rate of 9.6% after two seconds increases to 32.3% after seven seconds. As more products are offered, it becomes increasingly challenging to maintain fast loading speeds and equally difficult to reduce page bounce rates. As the eCommerce market continues to grow, useful insider tips help provide businesses with actionable tips for extending page time per visit.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best tips for accelerating website speed.
1) OPTIMIZE IMAGES
According to Andrey Savich, CTO at Solvelt, optimizing images can make a better UX.
"E-commerce websites can't go without images, lots of images," said Savich. "Sometimes they are too heavy and load obscenely long. So, optimize images for a better UX. Alternatively, Google's Core Web Vitals will point out optimization issues on your website and give developers comprehensive instructions on what to do."
2) USE LATEST TECH
Founder and CEO of Imenso Software, Jimmy Kamboj, said that using the latest technology is the quickest way of improving eCommerce website speed.
"From fast hosting servers to the best programming languages - ensure the store runs on an updated tech stack," said Kamboj. "Older versions tend to fall back on the rising demands from customers."
3) IMPLEMENT A CRM SOFTWARE
According to Emmanuel Hughie, implementing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software leads to efficiency, which improves overall speed.
"Implementing CRM software [...] enables e-commerce websites to target each potential client in the most efficient manner," said Hughie. "The system saves you time and, more importantly, money by implementing multiple tools and integrating various features to get the job done."
To help businesses find expert eCommerce development companies for increased website performance, DesignRush released the November list of the top eCommerce development companies:
1. Syncit Group - syncitgroup.com
2. Full SEO Online - fullseoonline.com
3. PROS Internet Solutions - internetsearchinc.com
4. Davydov Consulting - davydovconsulting.com
5. SolveIt - solveit.dev
6. Imenso Software - imensosoftware.com
7. Webnexs LLC - webnexs.com
8. Pimclick - pimclick.com
9. DesignHours - DesignHours.com
10. LogoDigitals - LogoDigitals.com
11. Workshore - theworkshore.com
12. Alpha IT Solution - alphaitsolution.com
13. Digneeti Web Solutions - digneetiweb.com
14. Deyo Digital - deyodigital.com
15. Simplixi - simplixi.com
Brands can explore the top eCommerce development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Srdjan Rokvic, DesignRush, 8008565417, srdjan@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush