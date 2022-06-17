Cialfo joins forces with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to streamline admissions processes for students worldwide while helping universities meet enrollment targets and diversify their campuses
NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edtech start-up Cialfo has today announced the launch of its first-ever Slate integration with America's oldest technological research university, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). Slate integration will allow RPI to find and connect more efficiently with high school students and counselors who have expressed an interest in potentially studying there via Cialfo's early career exploration and college application platform, which has a network of 310,000 learners from more than 105 countries.
Founded in Singapore in 2012, the digital transformation leader - with offices in Washington DC, Singapore, Shanghai and New Delhi - is paving the way for further innovation across the higher education ecosystem globally, using AI and other advanced technologies. The team was recently shortlisted for the 2022 PIEoneer Awards in the category of international student recruitment organization of the year.
Commenting on the significance of the Cialfo/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute integration, William Hund, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Cialfo said: "With growing pressure for admissions officers in the U.S. to meet enrollment targets with smaller teams post-COVID, Cialfo believes the right technologies used in the right way and at the right time during a student's college search and selection process can empower everyone, and we're committed to continuously evolving our platform and other offerings to do so. The fact that our first Slate integration is with such a revered tech research university as RPI is as fitting as it is exciting, and it's a great step towards making higher education more accessible worldwide."
The announcement comes during this year's Slate Summit and off the back of Cialfo's inaugural meeting of an advisory board created with other renowned colleges and universities across the U.S. to spur innovation in higher education and international student mobility. In addition to RPI, Cialfo forged a partnership with Portland State University earlier this year and is working on a potential Slate integration with them as well.
Commenting on the significance of the Cialfo/Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute integration, Megan Whalen, Associate Director, Undergraduate Admissions and Director of International Recruitment, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, said: "Cialfo's easy-to-setup Slate integration allows our team to have the most updated information about interested students from around the world possible, all without needing to manually upload spreadsheets. This means we can connect and engage with these students and other adjacent cohorts even faster. As a result, Cialfo's integration with Slate adds tremendous value to an already fruitful partnership."
- According to The National Center for Education Statistics, 19.4 million US students attended colleges and universities in the fall of 2020.
- Research from Statistica revealed 914,095 international students studied in the US during the 2020/21 academic year.
- In addition, it's estimated there are approximately 5,300 colleges and universities in America, and that the number of applications submitted to colleges has increased by more than 150 percent over the past two decades.
Cialfo provides transformative technologies, thinking and tools to students and schools – from K12 to universities – so they can more easily meet, manage the career exploration and college application process, and make educated decisions about their future. Nearly 200 Cialfolk work from the company's headquarters in Singapore, at local offices in India, the United States, and China, as well as from nine other remote locations, to make higher education more accessible worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.cialfo.co.
