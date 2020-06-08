CHICAGO, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the current crisis forces more professional services companies to adapt to remote work, leading enterprise security and consulting firm Torres AES is the latest company to partner with Workstorm to manage its unique, highly sensitive remote work needs.
Torres, a firm of 3,500 professionals with remote offices across 13 locations, provides logistics, security and training services to government and business clients, including both the U.S. Departments of State and Defense and the U.S. Agency for International Development. The firm holds a Top Secret (TS) clearance. Other clients include global humanitarian and human rights organizations and Fortune 500 companies, including Merck Pharmaceuticals, Shell, Pepsi, Citibank, NIKE and Cargill.
Since the start of the crisis, Workstorm has seen a surge in signups as companies like Torres AES look for remote work solutions that are user-friendly and secure for their clients and internal employees.
After a thorough analysis of the current software marketplace, Torres chose Workstorm for its commitment to data privacy, full suite of productivity tools and deep understanding of enterprise needs. Workstorm never shares, sells or otherwise compromises user data, setting the solution apart for companies that demand complete data confidentiality.
"Workstorm's singular focus on security across its messaging and video technologies is mission-critical to our work and helps to further distinguish the company," Torres CEO Steve Hartsuff says. "As we continue to adapt in these changing circumstances, we look forward to utilizing Workstorm's enterprise-grade platform to ensure the ongoing safety and security of our communication and collaboration with our employees and clients."
"Workstorm is designed to meet the needs of firms like Torres, where data privacy and security is a matter of critical importance," says Workstorm CEO Raj Fernando. "This partnership demonstrates Workstorm's unmatched ability to enable seamless digital collaboration while protecting highly sensitive information, and we're excited to work with Steve Hartsuff and Torres's dedicated team of professionals."
With $15 million in funding to date, Workstorm has seen rapid adoption as the remote workforce continues to scale quickly to meet the changing needs of its clients. Workstorm's workplace collaboration technology is optimized for professional services companies, including legal firms, telehealth practices, PR agencies and other consulting practices. Workstorm represents national and international clients, helping them to perform their day-to-day work and operations without having to compromise safety or security.
About Workstorm LLC
Workstorm LLC provides enterprise-grade workplace collaboration technology. Built by professionals for professionals, the company's fully integrated, customizable collaboration platform combines workflow efficiency with data security. Workstorm was founded in 2015 to address the need for secure enterprise collaboration. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Workstorm has a dedicated team of Chicago-based employees, backed by a global network of developers, contractors and advisors. For more information, visit Workstorm.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Torres
Torres Advanced Enterprise Solutions is a global security, turn-key logistics, remote housing, and life-support firm headquartered in Falls Church, VA. Torres has a global presence in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East, serving U.S. and foreign government customers and commercial enterprises. Our highly trained personnel consistently go the extra mile to provide essential national security services to our customers regardless of the challenge. As a result, Torres has been named an Industry Leader in Government and Commercial Services by Inc. and Smart CEO magazines eight times since 2008.