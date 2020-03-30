AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Webexpenses, a global expense management software, announces their expense system free to US-based non-profits in an effort to help the 501(c) organizations curb operating costs. Webexpenses is providing their expense software at no charge for six months to the first 50 non-profits who sign up. This includes waving implementation fees in order to best aid these organizations while their communities deal with the impacts of COVID-19.
Expense software helps non-profit organizations optimize their existing resources, even while working remotely. It automates policy compliance and removes the need for in-person communications while employees work from home. The desktop and mobile app also provide visibility across all credit card transactions and personal spending. This streamlines workflow, reduces errors, increases spend visibility to identify any areas of overspend - ultimately reducing organizational resources.
"Webexpenses' software can be incredibly valuable in terms of saving both human and fiscal resources, offsetting losses caused by our current events," stated Ryan Corlett, Webexpenses Regional Director of North America. "So we are doing what we can to help these institutions continue to support their communities during a time when they are most needed and we are all so deeply depending on one another."
Non-profits will be provided Webexpenses standard level of software and support, including 24-hour, in-house support for admins and users. After six months, discounted pricing will be provided for those who wish to continue to use the system.
Webexpenses is a leading global provider of cloud-based travel and expense management software to businesses of all sizes. The company expense system automates financial processes and employee workflows. The configurable solution includes OCR receipt scanner, credit card integration, mileage tracking, real-time reporting, and automatic policy compliance. Webexpenses was founded in 2000 and has offices in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.webexpenses.com.
