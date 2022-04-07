Leading fastener and hardware distributor DB Roberts announces it will exhibit at FABTECH Mexico, the prominent metalworking Expo in Mexico.
WILMINGTON, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading fastener and hardware distributor DB Roberts announces it will exhibit at FABTECH Mexico, the prominent metalworking Expo in Mexico.
FABTECH Mexico will be held May 3-5, 2022, at the Cintermex Exposition center in Monterrey. DB Roberts will be located at booth 913, and will be featuring innovative products from PEM, Haeger, ATLAS, Southco, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Heyco, Essentra and Tech Etch. In collaboration with Haeger, DB Roberts will also feature the 618MSPe fastener insertion system on site. The 618MSPe is an impressive, fully hydraulic press ideal for mid to high volume parts with fasteners in mild steel and stainless.
"At FABTECH Mexico, DB Roberts will showcase solutions for metalworking from our key suppliers, including clinch solutions from Haeger and PEM," said Miguel Guevara, Sales Manager for Mexico. "DB Roberts has a strong national presence, based out of our Jalisco, Mexico office, supporting our growing customer base."
The show will feature more than 300 exhibitors presenting the latest technology, machinery and solutions for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing.
DB Roberts will also exhibit at FABTECH Atlanta from November 8-10, 2022. View the entire list of shows, with links to register, on the DB Roberts website: https://www.dbroberts.com/about/trade-shows-and-events
About DB Roberts
DB Roberts (http://www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Media Contact
Laura Driver, DB Roberts, 978-570-0818, ldriver@dbroberts.com
