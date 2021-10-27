WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DB Roberts, a leading fastener and hardware distributor in North America, will exhibit at Fastener Fair USA, held in Cleveland, OH, next month.
The event, held November 8 – 10, 2021 at the Huntington Convention Center, is focused on the aerospace, automotive, industrial machinery, and electronic industries. The DB Roberts Ohio-based sales team will be joined by representatives from Southco and PEM, working with attendees to find solutions for unique and challenging application requirements.
DB Roberts representatives and key suppliers will be available in booth #713, conveniently located across the aisle from our supplier Brighton-Best International, at booth #712. Several additional DB Roberts suppliers are also exhibiting at the event, including AFI Industries, Buckeye Fasteners, Lindstrom/Stelfast, ND Industries, and more.
"The Fastener Fair USA in Cleveland is an important opportunity for our Highland Heights sales team to meet with our local reps," said Sandra Solis, DB Roberts Senior Vice President. "We are focused on supporting our customers and the emerging opportunities we're seeing across the region, especially in the automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors."
For more details on DB Roberts' participation in Fastener Fair USA and a link to register, visit the DB Roberts website:
About DB Roberts
DB Roberts (http://www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 15 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn linkedin.com/company/db-roberts-company, Facebook facebook.com/DBRobertsCo, and Twitter twitter.com/DBRobertsCo.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, DB Roberts / Heilind, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@dbroberts.com
SOURCE DB Roberts / Heilind