NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it received the 2022 Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. This certification across all regions Madison Logic currently operates in reflects its continued dedication to creating a supportive and flexible work environment that positively resonates with employees and enables them to best deliver for customers.
The prestigious Great Places to Work award is based entirely on employee feedback about their experience working at Madison Logic, with 90% of employees saying it is a great place to work —33% higher than the national average of a typical U.S. based company. According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace.
"Our record growth and revenue retention are fueled by employees who are motivated, invested, and driven," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "Thriving employees support our continued growth, drive innovation within our platform, and provide better client experiences. We remain committed to cultivating a supportive work environment that delivers the best opportunities for marketers to gain a competitive edge across every stage of the buyer's journey."
Madison Logic's world-class work culture focuses on empowering and encouraging its employees to think bigger as they embrace the company's mission to enable B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster. This approach is reinforced by its high revenue retention, positive customer satisfaction scores, and continued recognition as an industry leader. Working with 15 of the top 20 Fortune 500 companies within the computer software and information technology sector, Madison Logic recently received its sixth consecutive Leader status for "Marketing Account Intelligence" by G2, a top third-party review site for B2B technology buyers, in its Summer 2022 Grid. Earlier this month, the company was named a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, a global advisory and consulting firm, in its SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global ABM market.
"Madison Logic has committed significant resources to growing and cultivating a strong company culture around the globe," said Teresa Martins, Chief People Officer at Madison Logic. "By offering our employees work flexibility, best-in-class benefits, generous time off, visible career growth opportunities and unique perks, Madison Logic fosters a supportive environment. We appreciate that this effort has been recognized by Great Places to Work and look forward to continuing our people-first approach."
