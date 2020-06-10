MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StackRox, the leader in container and Kubernetes security, today announced that Namely, the leading HR platform for mid-sized businesses, has deployed the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform to support the security and compliance of its cloud-native applications.
Namely uses AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), to simplify operations and scale capacity with demand. StackRox integrates with Amazon EKS to provide key security and compliance capabilities that help Namely seamlessly integrate security into its DevOps processes and tools. Namely also relies on the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform to ensure its development, security, and operations teams are aligned and working off a common set of policies and enforcement capabilities for security and compliance.
"StackRox enables us to easily scan thousands of deployments to detect non-compliant workloads, surface risky configurations, and provide us with timely prioritized alerts so we can take quick action," said Dan Certner, senior vice president and head of Engineering at Namely. "We chose StackRox for its Kubernetes-native architecture, which enables us to not only meet our security and compliance requirements but also run security at the speed of DevOps."
Given the sensitive nature of the data on the Namely platform, security is a top priority for the company. Among the company's security requirements are the ability to:
- detect and prevent non-compliant workloads
- track configuration baselines and drift
- monitor compliance across all clusters, nodes, and containers
- detect and prevent unauthorized access, privilege escalation, and data exfiltration
- identify lateral movement and other runtime behavior anomalies
"As businesses are faced with changing work environments and the need to ensure that people operations go undisrupted, Namely is offering critical capabilities to help companies navigate the complexities of the pandemic," said Kamal Shah, CEO, StackRox. "Here at StackRox, we're proud of the vital role we play in helping companies like Namely use cloud-native technologies – microservices, containers, and Kubernetes – to innovate faster on behalf of their customers."
To learn more about how Namely uses the StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform, click here. To request a demo for your own organization, please visit https://www.stackrox.com/request-demo/.
Additional Resources:
Amazon EKS Security Best Practices
Kubernetes Security 101
About StackRox
StackRox helps enterprises deliver DevSecOps to secure their containers and Kubernetes applications at scale. StackRox delivers the industry's first and only Kubernetes-native container security platform that enables security and DevOps teams to enforce their security and compliance policies across the entire container life cycle, from build to deploy to runtime. The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform integrates with existing DevOps and security tools, enabling teams to quickly operationalize container and Kubernetes security. StackRox customers span cloud-native companies, Global 2000 enterprises, and government agencies. StackRox is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more, visit www.stackrox.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Press Contacts
Dex Polizzi
Lumina Communications
646-741-8358
stackrox@luminapr.com
Jeanne Achille
The Devon Group for Namely
namely@devonpr.com