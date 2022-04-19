Sendbird extends the availability of its Unreal SDK to all game developers, following the implementation of in-game chat to support PUBG: NEW STATE, the biggest mobile game launched to date
SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendbird, the leading conversations platform for mobile applications across chat, voice, and video, today announced the general availability of a new SDK for Unreal, the most advanced gaming engine. The new SDK was created based on demand, as in-game chat has become essential for creating social experiences and deeper connections between players that boost engagement, playtime, and retention.
"We partnered with Sendbird to provide our fans with in-game communication that we believe they will love," said Minkyu Park, Executive Producer of Krafton.
"As casual gamers ourselves, we know the importance to deliver a killer in-app chat experience. We are excited to make this rich, social, and safe experience available to all game developers using the leading Unreal game Engine," said Sendbird Co-founder and CEO John S. Kim. "Krafton has been an outstanding partner, helping to prove how well Unreal chat integration can work at massive scale."
After the launch of its first Unreal chat integration for Krafton's blockbuster PUBG: NEW STATE with over 55 million pre-registrations, Sendbird is now able to offer in-game chat for all Unreal developers.
The SDK supports rich in-game messaging in private and public channels for groups of all sizes, advanced moderation features to keep the communities safe, and real-time translation capabilities for players to connect globally.
By providing support for the Unreal game engine in addition to Unity, Sendbird broadens access to its leading conversations platform already adopted by leaders like Krafton, Pocket Gems, and Dream11 for its scalability, performance, and reliability.
The Sendbird Chat Unreal SDK is designed to be accessible for organizations of all sizes and is available under multiple paid and free subscription plans. To sign up and try out Sendbird chat plans, please visit http://sendbird.com/signup.
About Sendbird
Sendbird is the most proven conversations platform for mobile apps trusted by industry leaders like Krafton, Nexon, and Pocket Gems. We allow any company to quickly and easily embed rich chat, voice, and video experiences into its app to build relationships with and between its users. With Sendbird, businesses can quickly improve customer engagement and retention with significantly less development effort or risk than if they were to build or maintain it themselves.
Please visit https://sendbird.com for more information.
