BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Complete Mailing Services today announced the launch of ShipLogx, a new eCommerce fulfillment company. ShipLogx offers pick, pack and shipping services for eCommerce and subscription box companies from its 40,000 square foot facility in Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn New York. Clients will enjoy full visibility into their business 24/7 through ShipLogx's online platform.
"We recognized that our 50 years of experience in the mailing and fulfillment industry offered tremendous value to the eCommerce industry. We used this experience to create a service that meets the ever-growing demand for eCommerce fulfillment and shipping services while providing the consumer with a high quality and reliable service," says Lenny Santorelli, CEO at ShipLogx.
"The ability to respond to industry demands and trends is what has helped our business thrive for over 50 years. We created a company that offers a range of services from simple order fulfillment to complex subscription boxes so we can meet the needs of the eCommerce industry today and in the future," says Ed Conrad, VP of Business Development at ShipLogx.
"The needs of an eCommerce business owner extend well beyond the pick, pack, and shipping process. Business owners need to have full visibility into their business 24/7 and the ability to manage their business on the go. We carefully built our systems to give the busy eCommerce business owner access to inventory, order, and shipping information through our mobile friendly platform," says Lee Guthrie, Vice President at ShipLogx.
ShipLogx services include:
- Receiving and warehousing
- Pick, pack, and shipping of orders
- Competitive shipping rates
- Same day shipping
- Online, mobile friendly customer platform
For more information on ShipLogx visit https://www.shiplogx.com
Media Contact
Lee Guthrie, ShipLogx, +1 718-238-2919, leeg@shiplogx.com
SOURCE Complete Mailing Services