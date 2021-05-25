SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Through its New England Board of Higher Education (NEBHE) partnership, CollegeSource today announced that Connecticut's Goodwin University and Vermont-based Norwich University have expanded their implementations to include Transferology –delivering increased access and transparency of the entire transfer credit process.
Building on their respective use of CollegeSource's TES® transfer evaluation and articulation system, both institutions decided to implement Transferology to help students find and evaluate flexible and varied paths to earning degrees. By harnessing the powerful combination of TES and Transferology, institutions like Norwich University and Goodwin University can experience more efficient student transfer, mitigate students' course credit loss and increase overall transparency across the full transfer process.
"Priding ourselves as a college that supports course transferability, it is incredibly important to offer solutions that provide transparency for students enabling them to make educated decisions when transferring higher education and prior learning credits," said Cynthia Suter, Registrar, Norwich University. "TES and Transferology afford us the ability to track and manage evaluations and equivalencies more efficiently while providing students a clear picture of their earned and transferred credits."
Added Goodwin University Registrar Allison Misky, "As the first Connecticut institution to adopt Transferology, Goodwin is able to efficiently manage approximately 1,000 equivalency decisions per month and give students an accurate view of what credits will actually transfer through a self-service tool. Students want to know how long it will be until they can walk across the graduation stage – with TES and Transferology, we can give them a clearer picture of how their already earned achievements are contributing toward a degree."
Transferology – the only nationwide open transfer network with comprehensive course data – is a cloud-based solution that provides student access to millions of course-to-course and program-to-program transfer equivalencies. This information helps college advisors, students and parents make informed decisions when transferring higher education and advanced high school credit.
An all-in-one, institution-facing solution, TES enables registrars, transfer coordinators, faculty, and department chairs to research transfer credit, and track evaluations and manage equivalencies through a built-in workflow. Using TES, staff are able to quickly locate course descriptions, route and track through the evaluation process, store, manage, group and publicize the resulting equivalencies, and employ powerful algorithms to generate lists of equivalencies between different institutions. Both TES and Transferology can be fully integrated to allow credit evaluators to make decisions based on real student usage data, thus creating a seamless and holistic transfer experience.
"By approaching transfer strategically and with a focus on transparency, forward-looking institutions like Norwich University and Goodwin University are giving students more realistic and fluid educational experiences along their individual pathways toward a degree or certificate," said Kerry Cooper, CEO, CollegeSource.
TES and Transferology are complementary tools for institutions participating in NEBHE's grant-funded initiative, the New England Independent College Transfer Guarantee (the Guarantee). The Guarantee is developing systematic pathways from community colleges into independent institutions in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island for students who hold associate degrees. Both TES and Transferology increase access to transfer information, strengthen efficacy of transcript evaluation and streamline the transfer process for participating institutions. The CollegeSource NEBHE partnership supports NEBHE's goal to increase higher education access, opportunity and degree attainment irrespective of a student's, socioeconomic status, race or zip code and buttresses other transfer initiatives currently underway.
About Goodwin University
Goodwin University is a nonprofit institution of higher education accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. Founded in 1999, Goodwin University is focused on serving a diverse student population in a dynamic environment that aligns education, commerce and community. Its innovative programs of study prepare students for professional careers while promoting lifelong learning and civic responsibility. As a nurturing university community, Goodwin challenges its students, faculty, staff and administration to fully realize their highest academic, professional and personal potential. To learn more about Goodwin University, please visit http://www.goodwin.edu.
About Norwich University
Norwich University is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians. Norwich offers a broad selection of traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in Baccalaureate and Graduate Degrees. Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Captain Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the United States. Norwich is one of our nation's six senior military colleges and the birthplace of the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) http://www.norwich.edu.
About CollegeSource
CollegeSource is the higher education industry's trusted SaaS provider of transfer and degree achievement solutions. For nearly 50 years, CollegeSource has led market-changing transformation by re-investing in its solutions to aid university and college registrar, advising, and admissions staff as well as students in their quest to plan and complete their academic careers. As the archiver of the nation's extensive higher education course catalogs, CollegeSource's degree audit, academic planning, and transfer credit evaluation and articulation solutions are depended on by more than 2,000 institutions globally and millions of individuals worldwide. Founded and led by higher education and technology veterans, CollegeSource is a privately-held company based in San Diego with offices in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information, please visit collegesource.com.
