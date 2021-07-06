FREDERICK, Md., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HighGear, a leading no-code workflow automation platform provider, announces the expansion of its software with the release of HighGear 8.7.
This latest version expands HighGear's already rich feature set by providing end-users, administrators, and integration developers with new collaborative work management capabilities, enhanced integration functionality, and even tighter security controls.
"Integrations, flexibility, and ease-of-use are just a few of the areas that we have further enhanced with this latest release. As digital transformation accelerates, HighGear is well-poised to be at the center of that effort – with our ability to rapidly deploy and get users up and running in just days," said Vaughn Thurman, CEO. "This release also expands our industry-leading security protocols for exceptional performance in even the most regulated industries."
All new features – including the recently released security administration and dynamic form enhancements of SaaS-only releases 8.6.1 and 8.6.2 – are now available to all HighGear clients.
- Interactive Form Features - Dynamic field visibility rules enable an administrator to conditionally capture or display data based on real-time user input.
- Workflow Integrations Via Outbound Subscriptions - Cutting-edge, turnkey integration with external applications in now available. The introduction of this enhancement allows a workflow administrator to easily setup workflow actions to which any system can subscribe for powerful system integration.
- REST API Capabilities - Advanced Boolean search capability in the REST API makes deep integrations simpler and faster.
- Security Control and Flexibility Enhancements - New enterprise-grade security configuration capabilities simplify the administration, delegation and identification of who can manage permissions. The updates also make permissions easier to manage, especially for large organizations.
- Bulk File Downloads - For added convenience and time savings when working with large projects or tasks, entire file sets can now be downloaded as one ZIP file.
With these enhancements, HighGear has further empowered business analysts and non-developers to accelerate data capture, integrations, and the management of large projects.
About HighGear
HighGear is the leading, intuitive no-code platform for business analysts to rapidly build enterprise-grade workflow applications. It is the only enterprise-grade workflow application that allows teams of everyday business users to quickly assign tasks, manage work, track progress and report the status of activity that flows across dozens of departments in real-time.
HighGear provides business unit managers with real-time visibility into the status of operations to dramatically improve efficiency, increase productivity and quickly respond to changing market conditions to accelerate digital transformation. Whether HighGear is installed on-premise or hosted in the cloud, IT departments can easily control authentication and integrate with internal or external systems, while meeting enterprise-grade security requirements.
HighGear has been trusted by leading enterprises worldwide for more than 15 years to power mission-critical processes for companies in regulated industries while meeting complex compliance requirements for customers such as NASA, Baillie Gifford, TransCanada, Fifth Third Bank, and more. To learn more about HighGear's no-code workflow platform, schedule a product demo or join HighGear's global customer community, please visit https://www.highgear.com.
