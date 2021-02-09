PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Visions has convened a panel of experts from leading ocean-research and academic institutions to work with Running Tide to further evaluate and advise on Running Tide's ocean-based climate solution that uses kelp for carbon dioxide removal (CDR). The proposed solution has potential for gigaton-scale sequestration, a leap towards maintaining liveable conditions on Earth.
"Ocean Visions involvement is critical to our mission at Running Tide," says Marty Odlin, Running Tide CEO and Founder. "Collaborations between academia and our team will expedite our goal of removing carbon dioxide on the gigaton scale in the coming years."
Running Tide's world class design, engineering, and ocean science teams will be working directly with this independent panel of scientific experts to improve the quality and integrity of Running Tide's data gathering and analysis efforts.
Running Tide's proprietary systems accelerate the natural process of seaweed sinking to the deep ocean, acting as a safe and permanent geological carbon sink. Running Tide is seeding microfarms of kelp, a macroalgae, in a number of onshore and offshore experiments. Proven expertise in ocean safe materials engineering and robust machine learning models allow Running Tide to avoid negative secondary ecological impacts and determine where the microfarms sink to maximize sequestered carbon. Using the power of the sun, ocean currents, and gravity, Running Tide promises to be the most efficient carbon capture system in the world.
The panel identified by Ocean Visions, convened under a partnership with Grantham Environmental Trust to advance ocean-based climate solutions, will serve as independent advisors to Running Tide, providing both scientific and technical advice. The assembled team will evaluate Running Tide innovations, advise on methods of field testing, and support impact analysis and optimization. Ocean Visions' independent evaluation of experiment results will provide external verification of outcomes. Ocean Visions and Running Tide share a common interest to expedite the testing of this kelp solution to determine its role in the fight and reversal of climate change.
About Ocean Visions Inc.
Ocean Visions is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transform science and engineering into ocean solutions. Ocean Visions works to identify, evaluate, develop, test, demonstrate and ultimately deploy equitable, durable, and scalable solutions to the ocean's most pressing environmental challenges.
About Running Tide Technologies, Inc.
Running Tide, a Portland, Maine-based startup, is developing new hardware and software technologies that harness the power of the ocean to fight climate change. Running Tide is targeting three critical areas: reimagining sustainable food systems by increasing access to ultra-healthy proteins, restoring ecosystems up and down the coast, and sequestering large volumes of excess carbon from the atmosphere and oceans using kelp.
