SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Terabit Bidirectional (BiDi) Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) group today announced its formation as an industry consortium to develop interoperable 800 Gb/s and 1.6 Tb/s optical interface specifications for parallel multimode fiber (MMF).

Founding members of the Terabit BiDi MSA include II-VI, Alibaba, Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, CommScope, Dell Technologies, HGGenuine, Lumentum, MACOM and Marvell Technology.

Leveraging a large installed base of 4-pair parallel MMF links, this MSA will enable an upgrade path for the parallel MMF based 400 Gb/s BiDi to 800 Gb/s and 1.6 Tb/s. BiDi technology has already proven successful as a way of providing an upgrade path for installed duplex MMF links from 40 Gb/s to 100 Gb/s. The Terabit BiDi MSA specifications will address applications for critical high-volume links in modern data centers between switches, and server-switch interconnects.

"As the industry transitions to 100 Gb/s per lane signaling on high density 25.6 Tb/s and future 51.2 Tb/s switches, there is a market need to increase interface speeds using VCSEL based technology to achieve cost-optimal and faster interfaces," said Tzu Hao Chow, MSA co-chair.

"We will leverage prior industry specifications and work on both 100 Gb/s VCSEL and MMF BiDi technology in the development of these specifications," said David Piehler, MSA co-chair.

As a result of this MSA, the same parallel fiber infrastructure will be able to support data rates from 40 Gb/s up to 1.6 Tb/s. The MSA participants are responding to an industry need for lower cost and lower power solutions in 800 Gb/s and 1.6 Tb/s form factors that BiDi multimode technology can provide. For more information about the Terabit BiDi MSA, please visit terabit-bidi-msa.com.

Contact:

Tzu Hao Chow 

info@terabit-bidi-msa.com  

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-optical-companies-form-terabit-bidi-msa-to-enable-cost-effective-data-center-connectivity-301490828.html

SOURCE Terabit BiDi MSA Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.