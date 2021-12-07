SINGAPORE, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards is honoring 17 top companies at the 19th annual Best Practices Awards on 14 December in the third virtual awards ceremony of the year. These awards will be presented to organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding achievements in the industry.
These awards were segmented across 5 major sectors:
- Energy & Environment
- Healthcare
- Information & Communication Technologies
- Mobility
- Security
"The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award is a testament to our award recipients' superior leadership and exceptional performance. Despite challenges faced by the pandemic, our Awardees have evolved quickly over the past 2 years while keeping their focus on being part of the solution," said Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.
Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in their respective industries.
Award Title and Category
Recipient
Global & Regional Title
2021 Global Swappable Battery Electric Smartscooter Company of the Year
Gogoro Inc.
2021 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Services Company of the Year
NEC Corporation
2021 Asia-Pacific Business Process Management Services Company of the Year
Infosys BPM
2021 Asia-Pacific Clinical CRO Competitive Strategy Leadership Award
George Clinical
2021 Asia-Pacific Crowd Analytics for Smart City Solutions Competitive Strategy Leadership Award
Fusionex Group
2021 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award
CMIC Group
2021 Asia-Pacific Data Loss Prevention Company of the Year
Forcepoint
2021 Asia-Pacific Managed Security Services Company of the Year
NTT Ltd.
2021 Asia-Pacific Outcome-based Services for Critical Power and Cooling Customer Value Leadership Award
Schneider Electric
2021 Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Company of the Year
Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti)
2021 Asia-Pacific Third-party Enterprise Software Support Services Company of the Year
Rimini Street
Country Title
2021 Australia Managed Security Services Company of the Year
Verizon
2021 Japan CRO Company of the Year
CMIC Group
2021 Malaysia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year
Webhelp
2021 Singapore Data Center Services Company of the Year
Equinix
2021 South Korea Managed Security Services Company of the Year
Samsung SDS
2021 Taiwan Managed Security Services Company of the Year
CHT Security Co., Ltd.
2021 Thailand Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year
One to One Contacts PLC.
The one hour virtual awards ceremony will be live streamed on December 14, 2021, on YouTube.
To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2022 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule an interaction with a Frost & Sullivan spokesperson, please email Kala Mani.S. at kala.manis@frost.com.
About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Media Contact:
Kala Mani. S.
Email: kala.manis@frost.com
