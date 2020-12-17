Fourteen companies recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific
SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 5th virtual awards ceremony of the year, Frost & Sullivan presented a total of 17 awards to Asia-Pacific's leading organizations for elevating performance benchmarks and for their outstanding industry achievements, marking the annual event's final virtual awards ceremony for the year. After 18 years of celebrating top companies in the region, the back-to-back finale event this week saw a total of 36 awards given out to 28 recipients from all over the world.
Sapan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific, at Frost & Sullivan explained that these awards aim to bring out the best of the best from among thousands of participants in hundreds of market segments across Asia-Pacific. Congratulating the 2020 winners and recognizing their best-in-class performance in his welcome speech, Sapan continues to share his warmest congratulations to all awardees: "These companies and people behind them have inspired the world through their leadership and commitment to raise the bar higher than ever. Kudos to all the deserving recipients. I look forward to seeing what 2021 has in store for all of us."
The award recipients were identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology derived from extensive primary and secondary research, in-depth interviews, analyses, and industry benchmarking. Numerous award categories were carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and highlight emerging trends in Asia. A detailed study was further conducted on each of the nominated companies, focusing on real-time performance indicators, such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation. The companies that emerged represent outstanding leaders that are driving positive trends in the Asia-Pacific economy.
Award Titles and Categories
Award Recipients
Regional Titles
2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Amway
2020 Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year
Axiata Group
2020 Asia-Pacific Home Water Treatment Company of the Year
Coway Co., Ltd.
2020 Asia-Pacific Water Infrastructure Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
Evoqua Water Technologies
2020 Asia-Pacific Customer Experience System Integrator of the Year
NTT Ltd.
2020 Asia-Pacific Smart Lending Platform for the BFSI Industry Technology Innovation Leadership Award
OneConnect Financial Technology
2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Workload Protection Solution Vendor of the Year
Palo Alto
2020 Asia-Pacific Secure Remote Access Vendor of the Year
Pulse Secure
2020 Asia-Pacific Critical Power Infrastructure Vendor of the Year
Schneider Electric
2020 Asia Pacific UPS Company of the Year
Schneider Electric
2020 Southeast Asia Unified Communications System Integrator of the Year
NTT Ltd.
National Titles
2020 Indonesia Telecom Service Provider of the Year
Telkom Indonesia
2020 Malaysia Sugar Industry New Product Innovation Award
Central Sugars Refinery
2020 Malaysia Emerging Hospital of the Year
ParkCity Medical Centre
2020 Malaysia Telecommunications Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
YTL Communications
2020 Philippines Contact Center System Integrator of the Year
NTT Ltd.
2020 Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year
Singtel
The 2020 Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards virtual banquet is supported by the following media partners: ACN Newswire, AI Time Journal, CryptoNewsZ, Chief IT, Asia Research News, CEOWORLD Magazine, and Developing Telecoms.
To learn more about the awards and partnership opportunities for the 2021 awards, please visit www.apacbp-awards.com/. To schedule interaction with Frost & Sullivan spokespersons, please email Kala Mani.S. at kala.manis@frost.com.
About Frost & Sullivan
