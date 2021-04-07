TAUNTON, Mass., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCG Associates (HCG), a leading nationwide provider of professional environmental health and safety (EH&S) & PSM compliance assistance, today announced the integration of its operations with Protexus, a regional provider of Process Safety Management (PSM) solutions and Mechanical Integrity services for anhydrous ammonia refrigeration systems based in Houston. Both companies have carved out a strong presence within the sectors of industrial refrigeration, food & beverage, manufacturing, cold storage/distribution, and critical environment sectors.
Deborah Spradlin, President of Protexus, will continue to serve as a Regional Director at HCG and remain active in the management and integration of the two businesses.
By joining forces and capitalizing on the synergies of the two firms, HCG is significantly increasing the scale and breadth of its customized compliance solutions, specifically in the southern and mid-western regions of the U.S. As a direct result of the acquisition, HCG will continue to provide nationwide consulting services to both companies' existing clients, while expanding its national focus with regional offices in Texas, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Massachusetts.
Included in the integration and a key new benefit for existing HCG customers is access to Protexus' industry leading cloud based PSM PRO® Software. The software solution features tools that help users manage and document all elements of their Process Safety Management (PSM) and Risk Management Plan (RMP) programs from anywhere with Internet access.
"We're planning a seamless integration of both companies' operations so our combined clients will continue to receive the highest quality of service and an increased scope of services without disruption," said Scott Sweet, President, HCG Associates. "Today, two premier PSM and Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) consulting firms are now even better. We're excited to bring these benefits to our customers and welcome Protexus' employees to our team."
For more information on today's announcement and how to work with HCG, please contact Scott Sweet at (857) 299-7240, or email him at ssweet@hcgassoc.com.
Media Contact
Bill McCue, McCuenications PR, +1 (718) 208-7391, bill.mccue@gmail.com
SOURCE HCG