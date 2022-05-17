Ternary, the leading FinOps platform for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), today announced that SaaS and cloud deployment expert, James Jackson, has joined its team of veteran FinOps technology leads amid exponential growth for the company's cloud cost management platform.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ternary, the leading FinOps platform for Google Cloud Platform (GCP), today announced that SaaS and cloud deployment expert, James Jackson, has joined its team of veteran FinOps technology leads. Prior to joining, Jackson served in a variety of product roles at Cloudability/Apptio, focusing on optimization and workflow best practices across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). In addition to his decade plus of experience, Jackson was a contributing author to the initial FinOps publication for commitment, and is a recognized expert in both Reserved Instance (RI) and Committed Use Discount (CUD) utilization.
"In our industry, finding a technology expert with James' background and credentials is extremely rare, and we are fortunate to have a leader of his caliber join our team," said Sasha Kipervarg, Ternary CEO. "James is a respected voice in the FinOps community who is passionate about the work we are doing. We look forward to the many contributions he will make on our fast-track to growth."
"The work Ternary is doing and successes I've seen customers achieve with the technology bring to life the vision of FinOps, and I'm excited to be part of the team," said James Jackson. "Ternary has assembled an impressive, experienced team with a strong track record of helping customers take immediate action to manage exploding cloud costs. I have high expectations for what we can achieve as adoption of GCP continues to skyrocket."
Ternary is an advanced SaaS platform purpose-built for optimizing the costs of GCP services for cloud engineering and IT finance teams. Ternary provides the automation to empower application development, DevOps/SRE, IT finance, IT executives, and other stakeholders to understand, plan, and optimize GCP costs to control variable cloud spending. With Ternary, teams collaborate to identify unseen savings and ensure they continuously spend to plan using the granular insights and automation we provide to proactively optimize GCP service costs.
About Ternary
Ternary offers a FinOps platform for Google Cloud (GCP) to empower and inspire cloud engineers, IT finance, and business teams to optimize cloud costs. Purpose-built to address GCP customers' specific cloud cost optimization needs, Ternary is a Google Cloud Partner and a FinOps Foundation certified platform. Since launching in 2021, Ternary has grown to more than 100 active enterprise customers. To learn more about Ternary and FinOps for cloud cost optimization, visit http://www.ternary.app or email success@ternary.app.
Media Contact
Ken Cheney, Ternary, 1 206-571-7744, bigley030566@gmail.com
SOURCE Ternary