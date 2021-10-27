BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent consumer survey report, 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Shopology – COVID Impacts on the Consumer Shopping Experience, from our annual Buyer PaymentsInsights series, examines U.S. consumers' shopping habits for goods and services both in-store and online during the pandemic.
The report, which is based on an online consumer survey administered to 3,003 U.S. adults between May 21 and June 22, 2021, covers the buyer experience and includes questions that explore consumers' shopping attitudes, preferences of shopping venue, common ways consumers make non-grocery purchases, before, during, and expected after the pandemic, and many more shopping-related subjects. It is important to note; this survey was conducted one year following the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the American economy begins to experience a glimmer of hope with vaccination approval and population immunization underway.
Various aspects of how American consumers interact with the payments' ecosystem are brought together to highlight key trends in consumer behavior, preferences, and motivations, influenced by consumer perceptions and experiences with payment-related issues associated with the changes in consumer shopping habits brought about by the impact of the pandemic.
Readers will be presented with a detailed analysis of the impact of demographic characteristics on consumer behaviors and inclinations, general consumer trends, as well as actionable insights for industry players to consider.
"Life following the lifting health mandates will continue to evolve as consumers continue to re-evaluate alternative shopping methods and who they decide to purchase from. As a result, retailers have an opportunity to gain consumer loyalty by providing a safe shopping environment, offering high-quality products, and demonstrating flexibility with preferred payment options." - Amy Dunckelmann, Vice President, Research Operations, Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of the 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Shopology – COVID Impacts on the Consumer Shopping Experience Report:
- Pandemic - Lifting Health Mandates
- Growth Pattern Expected Across All Regions
- Consumers Are Aligned on Safety Precautions
- Human Interaction Trumps Digital Experience
- Preferred Payment Methods
- Speed And Convenience
- Use of Order Ahead Is Here to Stay
Looking ahead, as consumers search for alternative ways to shop outside of the traditional in-store shopping experience, we see consistent growth patterns across all regions with an expected rebound for in-store shopping.
Companies mentioned in this report include: Amazon, Apple, Cash App, Google, Mastercard, Samsung, Venmo, Visa.
Subscribers to Mercator Advisory Group's Buyer PaymentsInsights Survey have access to these reports as well as survey crosstabs, PowerPoint slides of the report exhibits, and the option of requesting custom queries from the survey data.
For more information and media inquiries, please call Mercator Advisory Group's main line: 1-781-419-1700, or send email to media@mercatoradvisorygroup.com.
For free industry news, opinions, research, company information and more, visit us at http://www.PaymentsJournal.com.
Follow us on Twitter @ http://twitter.com/MercatorAdvisor.
About Mercator Advisory Group
Mercator Advisory Group is the leading independent research and advisory services firm exclusively focused on the payments and banking industries. We deliver pragmatic and timely research and advice designed to help our clients uncover the most lucrative opportunities to maximize revenue growth and contain costs. Our clients range from the world's largest payment issuers, acquirers, processors, merchants and associations to leading technology providers and investors. Mercator Advisory Group is also the publisher of the online payments and banking news and information portal PaymentsJournal.com.
Media Contact
Karen Yetter, Mercator Advisory Group, 781-419-1700, kyetter@mercatoradvisorygroup.com
SOURCE Mercator Advisory Group