BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent consumer survey report, 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Speed and Convenience-Driven Shopping, from its annual Buyer PaymentsInsights series, examines U.S. consumers' current shopping habits for goods and services both in-store and online.
The report, which is based on an online consumer survey administered to 3,003 U.S adults between May 21 and June 22, 2021, covers the buyer experience and includes questions that explore consumers' shopping attitudes, preferences of shopping venue, loyalty program membership, the use of mobile phone while shopping, common ways consumers make non-grocery purchases, before, during, and expected after the pandemic, and many more shopping-related subjects. It is important to note, this survey was conducted one year post COVID-19, as the American economy begins to experience a glimmer of hope with vaccination approval and population immunization under way.
Various aspects of how American consumers interact with the payments' ecosystem are brought together to highlight key trends in consumer behavior, preferences, and motivations, influenced by consumer perceptions and experiences with payment-related issues associated with purchase speed and convenience in a rapidly changing payment environment.
Readers will be presented with a detailed analysis of the impact of demographic characteristics on consumer behaviors and inclinations, general consumer trends, as well as actionable insights for industry players to consider.
"The pandemic has created a re-evaluation of consumers' priorities, when shopping while at the same time raising awareness of alternative shopping methods that tap into consumers' desire for speed and convenience. As consumers begin to see the light, with vaccinations under way, they are realizing that alternative methods of shopping, driven by the pandemic, are now available as viable shopping options that add a level of safety and convenience to the shopping experience." - Amy Dunckelmann, Vice President, Research Operations, Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of the 2021 Buyer PaymentsInsights: Speed and Convenience-Driven Shopping Report:
- Shopping During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Purchasing Services Online-Outside U.S.
- Preferred Methods and Frequency of Purchases
- Loyalty Reward Programs
- Check Out Options-Trust Info Security
- Shop In-Person or Online
- Changes in the Way Consumers Buy Services:
- Past Year
- Mobile Phone
- Order Ahead for Pick Up
