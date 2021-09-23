BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mercator Advisory Group's most recent Small Business survey report, 2021 Small Business PaymentsInsights: Business Operations – In the Midst of a Pandemic, from its annual Small Business PaymentsInsights series, examines all aspects of the small business experience, including the management of business operations, tapping into critical resources as channels of support, and building relationships with financial institutions.
The report is based on an online small business survey administered between June 9th and July 16, 2021, across 2,007 U.S. Small Businesses with 2020 annual revenue between $100K and $10 million. The report also provides insight into how small businesses bank and pay for goods and services, their banking relationships, view of technology, and their top business concerns.
"Although small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, they continue to demonstrate resilience in the face of what at times seems to be impossible odds. Concerns about cash flow continue to exist. Many, who lack personal financing to help run their businesses, take advantage of small business loan programs and other credit options to survive yet keep an optimistic outlook as they align their business operations with their support team of banks and financial advisors." - Amy Dunckelmann, Vice President, Research Operations, Mercator Advisory Group.
Highlights of the 2021 Small Business PaymentsInsights: Business Operations – In the Midst of a Pandemic Report:
- Managing Cash Flow
- COVID-19 Loan Programs
- Looking to the Future – Post Pandemic
- Business Operations
- Choosing a FI (Bank)
- Business Credit
- Deposit and Loan Services
- Installment Loans
- Accounts Payable / Receivable
- Payroll Services
This report is 78 pages in length and contains 47 exhibits.
