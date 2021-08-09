DERRY, N.H., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creativity and collaboration are two of the future-ready skills that are essential for students' success in academics and the workforce. Dr. Yigal Rosen, an education researcher at Harvard University and the Project Director of creative thinking assessment at the OECD's Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and the Science assessment research and development at the U.S. National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), partnered with CoderZ's Curriculum Development Lead, Elizabeth Bacon and CoderZ VP of Pedagogy, Hana Zimmerman Karl, to write a white paper that will lead to research and development of these two skill areas through CoderZ STEM curriculum.
Titled "CoderZ Learning Outcomes Framework: Fostering and Assessing Creative Thinking and Collaboration Skills in Robotics Programming Curriculum," the paper shares the research-based foundations upon which CoderZ curriculum's approach is built to enable educators to develop these critical life skills with their students. In addition, it discusses guiding principles for assessment design and efficacy studies.
The authors build on findings, definitions and performance expectations provided by key national and international programs and organizations, such as the OECD's PISA, the U.S. NAEP, the Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA), and the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).
"All students need STEM knowledge and skills to thrive in our increasingly STEM-driven world," said Dr. Rosen. "CoderZ curriculum provides teachers with great opportunities to engage their students in deeper STEM learning while developing crucial skills for academic, life and career success."
"Providing teachers with professional development programs and rich learning resources for leading effective learning with their students is key in fostering critical life skills and knowledge in STEM" said Elizabeth Bacon.
"CoderZ curriculum is strategically designed to advance students' critical life skills through learning and discovering concepts in robotics and Computer Science" said Hana Zimmerman Karl.
Readers of the white paper will also find samples of CoderZ robotics and computer science projects designed to cultivate creative thinking and foster collaboration skills. Each project includes scaffolded activities and guidance for multiple modes of assessment of creativity and collaboration. Projects are accompanied by rubrics that help teachers evaluate those skills as standalone criteria and within the context of major standards frameworks.
To download a copy of the white paper, please visit: https://info.gocoderz.com/creativity-collaboration-whitepaper/
