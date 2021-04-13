BOSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced the appointment of Jim Gogolinski as Vice President of Research and Intelligence. In this role, Jim is responsible for enhancing iboss's cybersecurity capabilities and extending them into the threat intelligence domain. Jim will lead a team responsible for providing actionable intelligence customers can use to actively defend their environment, as well as help strengthen their overall security postures.
Jim brings more than a decade of research and intelligence experience, along with an extensive background in software and tool development in both the security and networking fields. Prior to joining iboss, Jim led threat intelligence and research teams at Deloitte and Fidelis Cybersecurity. He also was responsible for nation state threat actor tracking and vulnerability research at Trend Micro. Prior to Trend Micro, Jim was the lead analyst in the DHS's ICS-CERT malware lab at Idaho National Laboratory.
"Jim has worked for some of the most well-respected cybersecurity organizations in the industry. He brings a wealth of experience monitoring the threat landscape and analyzing the potential risks these advanced threats could pose to both iboss and our customers," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "With Jim's expertise, iboss will be able to provide in-depth cyber threat analysis that can help our customers make more informed decisions on how to strengthen their cybersecurity postures."
iboss has built the largest global SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint, allowing organizations to provide fast and secure access to all applications, on any device, from any location, in the cloud. iboss shifts the focus from following perimeters to following users, so that consistent security policies are applied while users are in the office or on the road. The platform secures over 100 billion requests a day, ensuring users can access cloud resources while preventing ransomware, malware and data loss.
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 100 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day.
