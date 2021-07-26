BOSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) cloud security provider, today announced it is now certified to be a partner in the Microsoft 365 Networking Partner Program (NPP). The Microsoft 365 NPP is designed to offer customers a set of partners whose networking requirements and best practices are aligned with Microsoft's key principles for optimal Microsoft 365 connectivity. iboss allows users to connect to Microsoft 365 via the iboss Zero Trust SASE platform and provide direct connectivity for secure Microsoft 365 connections.
The Microsoft 365 suite provides organizations with a substantial suite of productivity tools based in the cloud. With more than 200 million users, these tools must be accessible from anywhere – in the office, on the road and at home. As many organizations have remote or hybrid workforces, it's essential to have fast and secure connections to the Microsoft 365 suite. To qualify as a Microsoft 365 Networking Partner, platforms must meet the rigorous testing requirements, offer seamless integrations, and demonstrate a high-quality networking experience when used with Microsoft 365. The iboss SASE Cloud platform is natively integrated with Microsoft 365, allowing users to quickly and securely connect to the Microsoft 365 suite, from anywhere.
iboss SASE Cloud platform is built on a proprietary containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud, users are always connected to the iboss cloud, regardless of device or location. iboss ensures all Internet traffic is secured for compliance, web filtering, malware defense and data loss at all times. Since the iboss platform lives in the cloud, network security goes where users go with elastic and instant scaling to meet the demands of the cloud-first future. iboss enables organizations that rely on Microsoft 365 customers to safely implement the Microsoft 365 network connectivity principles.
"As organizations have shifted to remote or hybrid workforces over the last year, balancing security and connectivity continues to be a challenge," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "Organizations have found that sending all traffic through a VPN to a datacenter hosting proxy appliances has led to slow and unstable connections for users, especially remote workers. iboss reduces the need for and dependency on VPN to provide secure connectivity, by connecting users directly to any cloud resource quickly and securely based on user identity and role. We're proud to receive this validation from Microsoft as we're focused on ensuring organizations never have to compromise security or user productivity when accessing Microsoft 365."
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. iboss has built the largest global containerized SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
