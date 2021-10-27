BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iboss, the leading SASE cloud security provider, today announced that the Globee® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the iboss Cloud Platform a Gold Globee Winner in the 8th Annual 2021 International Best in Business Awards. iboss was recognized as a leader in Network Security for helping organizations better support today's 'work from anywhere' workforce.
The iboss SASE Cloud Platform is built on a proprietary, containerized architecture designed 100% for the cloud. Containerization is the key for networks in need of a highly secure service. iboss is focused on delivering security in the cloud, directly where the applications live. This ensures all users have fast and secure connectivity, regardless of where they work. With the iboss Cloud Platform, organizations can apply the security they require, directly in the cloud, without having to worry about infrastructure, bandwidth growth or mobility usage. iboss delivers enterprise-grade security to organizations of all sizes, from small organizations to ultra-large enterprises.
The annual International Best in Business Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in organizational performance, products and services and innovations from every major industry in the world. This annual awards program celebrates the individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence.
"Balancing security and connectivity are critical to support today's 'work from anywhere' workforce. The world saw a seismic shift that moved users from working in the office to working from home. Forcing users to access business critical applications through a VPN was only leading to slow and unstable connections which translated to lower productivity and higher frustration," said Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. "The iboss platform provides a solution to that problem by eliminating the dependency on the VPN and allowing users to access applications directly from where they work. It does this while maintaining all security and compliance functions by delivering those capabilities directly in the cloud. We're focused on helping organizations support today's modern workforce, and we believe this recognition from Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our customers."
With offices in the US, UK, APAC and Japan, iboss has built and operates one of the largest global cloud network security fabrics on the planet to ensure network security is always close to the user. iboss operates in every significant internet exchange globally, enabling organizations to benefit from fast and secure connections from anywhere. Recently, iboss also announced its global go-to-market expansion in APAC with new distribution partnerships covering the Philippines (VST ECS), Malaysia (Powerblog) and Sri Lanka (NGXEss).
Experts from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industries participated in the judging process.
See the complete list of 2021 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/international-business-awards/winners/.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organizations and their employees fast and secure access to the Internet on any device, from any location, in the cloud. iboss has built the largest global containerized SASE cybersecurity cloud footprint. The iboss SASE cloud platform provides network security as a service, delivered in the cloud, as a complete SaaS offering. This eliminates the need for traditional network security appliances, such as firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking nearly 4 billion malware threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss SASE cloud platform to support their workforce, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies. To learn more, visit https://www.iboss.com/.
