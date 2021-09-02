LOS ANGELES, Sep. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Announcing the leading solution for email security with custom Microsoft and Google integrations
Protecting law practices and their clients: MailRoute, the leading innovator in email security for law firms, stops cyber threats like ransomware, malware, other viruses, spam and phishing attempts.
Hackers know that law firms contain some of the most confidential data held by any organization. That's why the legal industry suffers 30% more malicious attacks over other industries.
MailRoute's pioneering team of cyber and network-security experts has protected organizations since 1997. "Our deep technical expertise and continuous security innovations mean we are uniquely qualified to help law firm's meet the promise of client confidentiality while protecting against spam and virus traffic, including ransomware," explains MailRoute Founder and CEO Thomas Johnson.
A law firm's time is expensive. MailRoute's hosted email security ensures that client emails are received without delay and can be easily stored and accessed as needed. It eliminates unwanted and unsafe inbound emails before they reach your servers while outbound monitoring blocks a client's confidential files from leaving your network inadvertently.
Firms can expect a reduction in costs by using MailRoute. Hosted services not only enable teams to focus on other projects, but MailRoute's redundant infrastructure increases efficiencies on servers, decreases bandwidth and CPU usage, and reduces overall IT costs.
No hardware or software to install, no costly updates or maintenance.
Customers can utilize custom, API-level integrations between MailRoute and Office 365 or Google Workspace. User lists, aliases and distribution lists are automatically updated at MailRoute, whenever changes are made to Office 365 accounts.
MailRoute is NIST 800-171 and DFARS 252.204-7021 compliant as well as CMMC reviewed. Email services are up to the highest standards required by the US Federal Government.
