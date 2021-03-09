WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Mar. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Faye Business Systems Group, a leading global technology company, announced it had been awarded the 2020 Americas Reseller of Year award by SugarCRM. SugarCRM is a leading high-definition customer experience platform with over 200 partners across the globe.
The Americas Reseller of the Year award goes to the highest achieving SugarCRM Partner for overall growth, technical expertise, commitment, customer service, support, and marketing efforts to further advance the message and position of SugarCRM in the global marketplace.
Since SugarCRM began ranking Global Partners by their level of expertise, revenue growth, and commitment, Faye Business Systems Group has maintained the highest level of partner "Elite" status and has won Reseller of the Year three times. As a value-added reseller of the SugarCRM platform, FayeBSG has demonstrated continuous sales growth and advancement within the Partner Program.
"We're honored to be recognized by SugarCRM as their 2020 Americas Reseller of the Year," said David Faye, CEO of FayeBSG. "We couldn't have achieved this without SugarCRM's continued partnership and the hard work, commitment, and innovative approach provided by the entire FayeBSG team during this year like no other."
"Our mission is to help companies achieve high-definition customer experience by providing the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier," said Craig Charlton, CEO of SugarCRM. "It's an honor to recognize the outstanding accomplishments and dedication from our long-term partner Faye Business Systems Group to help companies drive results."
About FayeBSG
FayeBSG is a global technology company that helps companies grow by successfully deploying, customizing, building, and managing industry-leading customer experience, CRM, and ERP software platforms to meet evolving business needs. A SugarCRM Elite Reseller, Master Zendesk Partner and HubSpot Gold Partner, FayeBSG is also a leading partner with Salesforce, Sage, and an innovative provider of custom software solutions.
FayeBSG is known for its CRM integrations with Sage 100, QuickBooks, NetSuite, Acumatica, Intacct, Constant Contact, Authorize.Net, HubSpot, Ring Central, Box, Jira, Ytel, and more. Services include project management, software implementations, consulting, training, custom development, and support.
Specializing in software implementations for various industries, FayeBSG has customized successful CRM, CX, Marketing Automation and ERP platforms for a variety of mid-market and enterprise businesses.
For more information, please visit http://www.fayebsg.com.
About SugarCRM
The SugarCRM sales, marketing and service platform helps businesses deliver a high-definition customer experience by eliminating the blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks that plagues legacy CRM. For growth companies and anyone who wants to work smarter not harder, Sugar provides the clear view of the customer that teams need to reach new levels of business performance and predictability.
More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.
