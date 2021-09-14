TEANECK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Made4net, a global provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain solutions, today announced a rebranding to include a new visual identity, logo and website. Made4net is recognized for its configurable supply chain solutions that are scalable for companies of all sizes. The new brand highlights the flexibility of the company's solutions and services, which give customers the ability to quickly adapt to changing supply chain markets and customer demands.
The new company tagline, "The Power of Speed-to-Pivot" represents what Made4net provides for customers and how the company behaves as an entity: agile, adaptable, scalable and ready to shift gears quickly – pivot – to take advantage of new opportunities.
"We're excited how the new brand highlights what is unique about Made4net in a crowded WMS market," said Duff Davidson, Made4net CEO. "Made4Net is hailed by Gartner, third-party consultants and customers of all sizes for empowering organizations to rapidly adapt to changing requirements. That's because Made4Net equips customers to pivot quickly, affordably, seamlessly, with maximum user configurability, and minimal need for additional professional services. All of which helps mitigate the risks that too often come with major software initiatives. It's a welcome change from what WMS users are accustomed to from other systems."
With customers in 30 countries and solutions in 20+ languages, Made4net is a leading global provider of supply chain solutions that help organizations of all sizes improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. The company's end-to-end SCExpert platform is adaptable, configurable and scalable to provide maximum Speed-to-PivotTM for ever-changing supply chains. Made4net solutions provide real-time inventory visibility, labor management, and equipment productivity with performance analytics that drive faster, more accurate order fulfillment and improved throughput. For more information, visit http://www.made4net.com.
