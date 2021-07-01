IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xavor, a leading technology company based in Irvine, Calif., is hosting a webinar on 'Industrial Monitoring Using Computer Vision' on July 8. Eminent AI scientist Dr. Usman Ghani and AI engineer Farhan Azhar will share real-life examples of computer vision deployment in manufacturing units to make intelligent decisions and drive growth in business.
Webinar's Relevance in Today's Market Dynamics:
Manufacturers are expected to constantly improve the quality of their products and reduce costs with new technology. The fourth industrial revolution has introduced revolutionary tools and processes to do just that.
For manufacturers, this means transforming their infrastructure digitally to have the power of data, real-time insights and automation to stay at the forefront of the industry. Leveraging this transformation is key to ensuring employee safety, improving productivity and employing insights to make data-driven decisions.
Dr. Usman, professor of computer science and artificial intelligence, shares his experience deploying computer vision for leading manufacturers: "Previously, manufacturers had to deal with frequent equipment breakdowns, hazardous spills and expensive time delays fixing out of order machinery on a daily basis. Computer vision is changing the game for manufacturers with high quality detection and predictive maintenance alerts. Malfunctioning machine data is collated seamlessly in dashboards and enables informed decision making for managers."
Xavor Corporation has worked closely with leading medical device, semiconductor and life sciences manufacturers to realize their evolving needs. Xavor's computer vision services enable intuitive industrial practices to boost efficiency, anticipate market shifts, manage risks and surpass customer expectations.
Who Should Attend?
While the webinar is primarily targeted at industry leaders, manufacturers, IT and plant/facility managers, there is a lot to learn for every AI enthusiast who aspires to learn about the real-life application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in industrial units.
Learning Outcomes:
Participants will be exposed to case studies and real-life examples on gaining significant business and production advantages like:
● Boosting employee productivity
● Regulating timely maintenance of equipment
● Ensuring site safety
● Leveraging data for informed decision-making
● Achieving superior product quality.
How to Attend?
This webinar is free to attend and requires only prior registration. You can simply visit the following link that contains detailed information about the event, speakers, agenda and registration form.
About Xavor:
Xavor is the partner of choice for leading life sciences and semiconductor manufacturers. Over the last 25 years, it has provided customized technology solutions to industry challenges to create and capture value across technology and business ecosystems. To learn more, visit https://www.xavor.com.
