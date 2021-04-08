SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panzura tops a crowded list of vendors examined by DCIG and deemed to rise above the rest. DCIG recently completed a thorough examination of the enterprise cloud-based NAS market. That research includes the analysis of over twenty different vendors. Out of the group, DCIG selected the top five vendors that companies should consider when designing a cloud-based NAS solution, to combat the challenges of managing unstructured data by consolidating existing NAS storage.
Panzura's industry-leading CloudFS was ranked in DCIG's Top 5 Enterprise Cloud-based NAS Consolidation Solutions, and Top 5 Rising Vendors Cloud-based NAS Consolidation Solutions.
"The DCIG TOP 5 Cloud-based NAS Consolidation Solutions report is based on DCIG's independent research into software-defined storage. The report summarizes DCIG's evaluation of enterprise-class software-defined storage for the NAS consolidation use case and provides a short list of the top scoring products enterprises should consider," said Ken Clipperton, DCIG Lead Analyst Storage. "Panzura CloudFS stands out for its ransomware mitigation capabilities, storage analytics, and efficient global deduplication and compression."
These notable features of Panzura CloudFS along with global file collaboration are highlighted in the report and attributed to its placement in the top five.
"The accolades are proof positive of the exceptional technology that Panzura delivers to its enterprise customers. This latest ranking by DCIG speaks so clearly to the real value we bring to customers everyday as the invisible asset needed to control data bloat and securely consolidate file storage as a single data source in the cloud," said Jill Stelfox, CEO at Panzura. "The power of these features lies in their ability to transform complex, multi-component, and often multi-vendor data storage environments into a simplified solution, while addressing cost reduction, risk mitigation and operational complexity."
The de facto standard for hybrid-cloud file system technologies, Panzura allows global businesses to effortlessly store, collaborate and back up files in the cloud at the same time without the risk of losing data or wasting time, regardless of location. With military-grade security and the most comprehensive cloud management dashboard in the industry, users can search, audit, monitor and analyze an entire global cloud network at once.
Read more in the report which can be downloaded here.
About Panzura
Panzura replaces legacy storage with next-generation data management that empowers teams to do their best work together. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies use Panzura to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud. Visit panzura.com for more and follow Panzura on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About DCIG
The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG's audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, IT professionals, magazine editors, bloggers, analysts, and providers within the IT and cloud service industry.
