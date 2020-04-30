NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We're excited to announce that leading Tezos teams SmartPy and Cryptonomic are making Chainlink natively available to all developers building on Tezos. Oracles are a key component of a thriving blockchain ecosystem. As such, the SmartPy and Cryptonomic teams are working together to make Chainlink the go-to oracle solution for developers connecting their Tezos smart contracts to real world data and systems. Due to developer demand, Tezos will also be one of the first blockchains supported by Chainlink, further showcasing Tezos as an advanced ecosystem for developing next generation decentralized applications.
Integrating natively with Chainlink allows Tezos developers to harness the power of decentralized oracle networks to securely and reliably access key off-chain resources and use them in their on-chain applications. Oracles allow developers to build smart contracts that incorporate high-quality off-chain data, take advantage of external API services, connect to IoT infrastructure, interact with enterprise backends, interoperate with other blockchains, trigger settlements on existing payment networks, and much more.
Combining Tezos's secure, institutional-grade smart contracts with Chainlink's tamper-proof inputs and outputs enable the development of highly secure, data-enabled applications that are fully integrated with real-world data/systems. Chainlink and Tezos already share many node operators, making the integration seamless and the cross-platform support beneficial for both communities.
The technical integration is headed by top Tezos teams Smart Chain Arena, the team behind the widely-used Tezos smart contracts programming language SmartPy, and Cryptonomic, the team behind popular Tezos tools like the Galleon wallet, Conseil API, and Nautilus Cloud. Both teams are committing major code contributions to Chainlink's GitHub repo.
Read more details about the integration here:
SmartPy blog
Cryptonomic blog
Comments from the Teams Involved
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cryptonomic and bring Chainlink's leading decentralized oracle network to Tezos. The quality and functionality of applications built on Tezos will be significantly enhanced with this ability to access Chainlink oracles natively on Tezos." -- SmartPy Team
"Providing Tezos developers with the most secure and reliable oracle solution is essential to advancing the Tezos ecosystem. After extensive research and discussion among various stakeholders, we identified Chainlink to be the most advanced, high-quality and secure oracle solution to integrate natively into Tezos. We recommend Tezos developers use Chainlink when building smart contracts as Chainlink's secure decentralized oracle network makes possible a plethora of new use cases across DeFi, Equities, Insurance, and much more." -- Vishakh, Cryptonomic
"We look forward to bringing Chainlink's oracle infrastructure to the Tezos ecosystem, supplying Tezos developers with high-quality data to power secure, truly reliable decentralized applications. Tezos is one of the most advanced blockchains in the space, offering many unique features that make it appealing to institutions and developers. We're excited to help the Tezos ecosystem take that critical step forward in its evolution by securely integrating with the whole spectrum of valuable real-world resources existing off-chain." -- Sergey Nazarov, Co-founder of Chainlink
About Tezos
Tezos is a decentralized, public blockchain that evolves by upgrading itself. Stakeholders of the Tezos network vote on amendments to the protocol to reach social consensus on proposals, creating a secure and organic upgrading mechanism. The protocol's on-chain governance system, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, and ability to facilitate formal verification of smart contracts, make Tezos an ideal long-term solution for high-value financial applications. Learn more about Tezos at https://tezos.com.
About Chainlink
Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain data feeds, web APIs, and traditional bank payments. It is well known for providing highly secure and reliable oracles to large enterprises (Google, Oracle, and SWIFT) and leading smart contract development teams such as Synthetix, Loopring, Aave, OpenLaw, Conflux, and many others.
About SmartPy
SmartPy.io is an intuitive and effective smart contract language and development platform for Tezos. Users write smart contracts in Python along with tests and immediately get simulation and other analytics feedback on their contracts. SmartPy is a real Python library which means contracts can freely inherit other contracts, import or share code, etc. which is summarized by a meta-programming approach. This gives SmartPy a unique and seamless programming experience that is especially useful when dealing with multi-stage computations as is the case with oracles. Learn more about SmartPy at https://smartpy.io.
About Cryptonomic
Cryptonomic is an NYC-based company committed to decentralization and digital sovereignty which provides tools and smart contracts which enable higher level decentralized and consortium applications.
The Cryptonomic team has deep expertise in building sophisticated, mission-critical finance applications. It now uses this expertise in the intersection of blockchains and finance, including advising enterprise players on their blockchain strategies and builds.
Cryptonomic is building a rich suite of tools, focused on Tezos, to make developing and deploying blockchain applications easier. This stack has helped build multiple user tools and reliably host always-on global infrastructure. Learn more about Cryptonomic at https://cryptonomic.tech.