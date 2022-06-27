Reimaged for a simplified and modern user experience, Platform R5 will debut during HITEC
ORLANDO, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the world's leading provider of guest experience software, today announced its fifth generation platform, Platform Release 5. The cloud-based INTELITY platform manages guest and resident services and back-of-house operations in a number of hospitality verticals, all on one platform. INTELITY will showcase its Platform R5 during a special event at the 50th Anniversary of HITEC 2022, the world's largest trade show for hospitality technology.
"INTELITY was built on innovation and, by working closely with hoteliers and IT professionals, we've led digital guest experience since our founding over a decade ago," said INTELITY CEO Robert Stevenson. "Along the journey, we've earned many awards and patents, our features have transformed the guest experience at thousands of hotels. Today we are excited to reveal the fifth iteration of our platform, Platform R5, and the next step in our evolution to provide the best service for our hotelier and residential community."
Leveraging years of hospitality tech experience at some of the world's most iconic properties, Platform R5 is completely reimagined with a range of new features to serve the post-pandemic return to digital travel. Additionally, the platform simplifies and modernizes the back-end and tooling used by engineers, IT professionals, and third-party integrations to manage the platform. Platform R5 also sets the stage for the upcoming launch of INTELITY's fully new mobile and tablet guest experience apps. R5 is already underpinning several new features including: INTELITY's One-Click Mobile technology across multiple guest-facing areas such as mobile check-in, digital dining, and retail purchase offerings. This allows for better non-room and ancillary revenue support. Additionally, Platform R5 offers full shared-key functionality which is currently offered only at some of the world's largest brands and has previously not been made available at small brands, resorts or individual properties.
Hoteliers can also further customize health and safety, registration, and other inbound guest prerequisites, including international support for countries like Singapore that have sophisticated electronic check-in and visa requirements. From a back-end perspective, staff and engineering-friendly enhancements like configuration snapshots with rollback, provide safety for properties undergoing IT upgrades. INTELITY created all-new staff experiences for setup, managing, and interacting with the R5 platform. INTELITY's robust security, protocols, and service standards will remain unchanged.
"The INTELITY platform has been the best end-to-end solution on the market for hoteliers seeking to provide guests with a full digital offering both front and back of house," said Matthew Lynch, INTELITY VP of Product Management. "Our fifth generation platform focuses on our vision to create a platform for all types of hotel and residential customers that is easier to implement, manage, and maintain, with our existing features remaining in place. Our team has worked tirelessly on this next generation platform to make sure R5 is the upgrade path for our broad customer base, as well as new customers looking to jump into a robust guest experience offering."
"We're very excited to present our R5 release at HITEC Orlando this year, as we migrate customers forward," said Stevenson. "With the industry back in action as people return to travel, now is the perfect time for hoteliers, operators, and owners to invest in and upgrade their digital offerings to a robust platform to increase efficiencies. We're very excited to be at the forefront of the momentum carrying us into the future."
The INTELITY R5 platform is currently in back-end and integration testing at over 50 select full-service hotels. Full migration of the INTELITY platform is expected at year's end. Demonstrations of the platform will be available at INTELITY's All Access after-hours event during HITEC Orlando 2022. To find out more about INTELITY, visit our booth #1129. For more information about the INTELITY platform, R5, or to request a demo, please visit intelity.com/demo.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
