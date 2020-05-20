One-Year Engagement Contract Valued at CAD $400,000
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a new client which is one of the largest and top providers of insurance in America. The contract is a one-year agreement with a total value of CAD $400,000. It follows a proof of concept engagement, previously announced, and has options to extend the contract for additional years. The TotalSocial® platform now serves 13 verticals with the addition of insurance.
"In today's challenging environment, we are delighted that our data and platform is to be used by our Client to make key strategic decisions regarding their marketing efforts. Our Client, one of the country's largest advertisers, is using TotalSocial across several marketing initiatives including targeting demographics and real-time campaigns effectiveness evaluation," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs.
"The insurance vertical is a very competitive industry with a strong emphasis on marketing performance," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "The fact that TotalSocial is being used by a leader in the industry speaks to the impact that it has on marketing results and business performance."
To learn more how to improve your marketing ROI and increase sales through social intelligence, reach out at: totalsocial@engagementlabs.com.
About Engagement Labs
Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.
To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com
