NopSec, Inc., the industry leader in cyber threat and exposure management, announces the welcome of three new Board advisors, Felix Knoll, Growth Leader at KPMG Studio; Pejman Pourmousa, Operating Partner at Sumeru Equity Partners; and David McLeod, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Cox Enterprises.
NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NopSec, Inc., the industry leader in cyber threat and exposure management, announces the welcome of three new Board advisors, Felix Knoll, Growth Leader at KPMG Studio; Pejman Pourmousa, Operating Partner at Sumeru Equity Partners; and David McLeod, Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Cox Enterprises.
"The amount of proven talent and experience represented in our Board Advisors is second to none. With Felix, Pejman, and David assisting NopSec's continued development of customer acquisition and market expansion, we will keep the momentum of technology disruption and market penetration in the Risk-based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) space." says Lisa Xu, CEO and Co-Founder of NopSec.
Felix Knoll is the Growth Leader at KPMG venture studio, and formerly was the Vice President of Enterprise Sales at IronNet Cybersecurity (NYSE: IRNT). Prior to IronNet, Felix was the Chief Revenue Officer at Digital Shadows, a Forrester leader in Digital Risk Protection and Cyber Threat Intelligence, and responsible for Worldwide Sales, Channel, and Customer Success teams. Previously, Mr. Knoll held senior leadership positions at several market leading cybersecurity companies, including at eSentire, where he grew revenue every quarter and 8x since his start with a successful exit, and at Symantec, where he ran a $100m Managed Security Services business. Mr. Knoll is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.
Pejman Pourmousa focuses on optimizing Customer Success across portfolio companies as an Operating Partner at Sumeru Equity Partners. Sumeru combines technology investing and operating expertise in a highly integrated approach to help the portfolio companies scale successfully and sustainably. Pourmousa has also previously served as a Senior VP of Customer Success at Lakeside Software, VP of Customer Success at Veracode, and Deployment Manager of Customer Success at Integrity Interactive. Pourmousa has a BA in Business, History, and Education from Brandeis University and an MBA from Columbia Southern University.
David McLeod is Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at Cox Enterprises, a leading communications and automotive services company. McLeod drives the strategy and governance for the capabilities which safeguard Cox from information risks and cybersecurity threats. In this role, he oversees IT Risk and Compliance, Threat Management, Information Protections, Cyber Incident Response, and eDiscovery Forensics. Prior to Cox, McLeod held global leadership and consulting roles at VF Corporation, Walmart, Equifax, and KPMG. McLeod is the lead corporate mentor for the Tech Academy at City of Refuge Atlanta. He received a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Clemson University and is a veteran of the US Army.
"I'm excited to join NopSec's Board of Advisors, and chair the Customer Advisory Council. With today's threat landscape, you need a culture of proactive protection, and NopSec provides an industry leading worker-centric product to reduce vulnerability risks, predict threats, and lower the operational costs and time for remediation" says McLeod. "I am excited to be a part of this exciting journey to bring the most advanced machine learning and analytics to the forefront of vulnerability prioritization and remediation that will benefit the industry as a whole."
About NopSec
NopSec, the world leader in cyber threat and exposure management, delivers its flagship SaaS solution, Unified VRM, to enable cybersecurity teams to prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and validate cybersecurity controls. NopSec believes data-driven insights change the future of work in cyber. The platform provides global visibility of infrastructure and appsec risks, enabling vulnerability management teams to prioritize and remediate their most imminent cyber threats.
NopSec has been recognized as the Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management by Forrester, a Gartner's Eye on Innovation company, and a Gold winner in Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) and Security Analytics in 2022 by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. NopSec is based in New York, NY. https://www.nopsec.com/
Media Contact
Jacque Strand, NopSec, 256-468-8846, jstrand@nopsec.com
SOURCE NopSec