BENTONVILLE, Ark., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading web design firm, Website.Design, is excited to announce the expansion of its geographic footprint to include a local presence in Bentonville, Arkansas. The establishment of a Bentonville web design office, coincides with the move of company executives to the area. However, the company sees the local region as a hot bed for growth in the coming years.
"We are excited to open an office in Bentonville," says Ryan Nead, VP of Sales & Customer Engagement. "The area has been growing steadily and the city is investing heavily in attracting top technology talent to the region. We fully expect that growth to continue in the years ahead and we are excited to be geographically tied to the future of Northwest Arkansas."
The company joins a host of much larger, well-known companies that have chosen to call Northwest Arkansas home, including Walmart, JB Hunt and Tyson Foods. In the past, the company has worked with the likes of Expedia, Purple, Shopify, Carmax and Godaddy. Website.Design has also helped countless small and local businesses in transforming their enterprises into the digital age.
At Website.Design, the company provides custom UX/UI design & development for websites, mobile applications and custom platforms with nearly any conceivable feature-set. The company employs and contracts with software developers across the tech stack, including front-end designers and back-end developers, bringing together stellar teams that can tackle and deploy nearly any complex project on-time and within a set budget. The company also provides custom software staffing support and augmentation for businesses looking to scale their internal teams for rapid engineering growth needs.
"Our work with businesses of all sizes and industries underscores our ability to adapt to the needs of very different types of customers," says Nead. "Whether we are building the UX of a custom website for a local restaurant or the server-side architecture of a logistics platform, our team has the in-depth knowledge to create real solutions for customers, regardless of their size or industry. We believe we will bring a great deal of benefit to local businesses in Northwest Arkansas and surrounding areas."
About Website.Design
Website.Design is owned and operated by software development firm, DEV.co. The company provides custom web design and development for various CMS platforms (e.g. Wordpress, Shopify, BigCommerce, Wix, Weebly, Webflow and others) as well as custom we development using a wide variety of software languages, depending on the specific project needs. The company also provides unique software staffing and staff augmentation support to growing companies looking to scale the capacity of engineering talent.
DEV.co is also affiliated with SEO company SEO.co. Originally founded in Seattle, Washington in 2010, SEO.co and acquired by DEV.co in 2019.
SEO.co is the premier digital marketing agency with a focus on quality link building services, content marketing, copywriting and PPC management. The agency also serves as a B2B consultant on a private label basis for many clients in a wide variety of industries including retail, sports, finance, education and charities. The firm's client list includes dozens of firms on the Fortune 500 and many venture-backed startups.
