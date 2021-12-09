SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evernow, a telehealth company focused on rebuilding healthcare for women 40+ starting with science-backed treatment plans for menopause, today announces the appointment of its new Chief Medical Officer, Leah Millheiser, MD, NCMP.
Dr. Millheiser is an OB/GYN and expert in menopause and female sexual medicine who has dedicated her career to improving women's health and wellness. In her new role, she will leverage her extensive background in academia, biotech, and telehealth to help Evernow continue to pioneer new models of care that leverage technology to reflect the rapidly evolving science around the second half of women's lives.
In addition to this, Evernow has brought Sonali (Allie) Sharma, MD, MSc onto its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Sharma, a psychiatrist with a deep background in both private practice and population health, will help ensure that Evernow continues to grow in a way that is supportive of the psychological needs of the demographic it serves.
Lastly, the Buck Institute's Jennifer Garrison, PhD, will be joining Evernow as a Scientific Advisor. Dr. Garrison is a leading authority on ovarian biology, and her expertise surrounding how reproductive lifespan fits into the greater context of longevity locks into Evernow's mission of following, interpreting, and responding to the latest research.
Dr. Leah Millheiser is an OB/GYN and a NAMS-certified menopause practitioner. She is also currently a Clinical Professor and the Director of the Female Sexual Medicine Program in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Stanford University Medical Center. She has served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Nuelle and Aytu Bioscience, the Chief Medical Officer of Sprout Pharmaceuticals, and the Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs at the telemedicine company Hims & Hers. Dr. Millheiser was the co-creator of the Legalize V campaign, which received national media attention. She holds a BA from Columbia University and an MD from Northwestern University, and completed her residency at Stanford University. A recipient of the prestigious NIH Women's Reproductive Health Research Scholarship, she has conducted groundbreaking research on women's sexual health which was published in the journal, Neuroscience.
Dr. Sonali (Allie) Sharma is an adult psychiatrist and program builder in health tech as well as the co-host of the podcast Model Mentality. In addition to providing direct clinical care, Dr. Sharma has had held several mental health leadership positions including at an NGO in Europe advising at the country level for two post-conflict countries, as a World Health Organization (WHO) consultant, in a Bronx primary care system starting a collaborative care program, and as a Director of a Thrive NYC initiative designed to expand the city's mental health workforce. She completed her medical degree and psychiatry residency at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and her internship at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). She also holds a Master's degree in Social Policy and Planning from the London School of Economics.
Dr. Jennifer Garrison is Co-Founder and Director of the Global Consortium for Female Reproductive Longevity & Equality (GCRLE), is an Assistant Professor at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, and also holds appointments in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Pharmacology at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the Leonard Davis School of Gerontology at the University of Southern California (USC). Passionate advocate for women's health and currently pioneering a new movement to advance science focused on female reproductive aging, Dr. Garrison completed her PhD at UCSF in Chemistry and Chemical Biology where she was a National Science Foundation Fellow and an ARCS Scholar. She was later a Helen Hay Whitney Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow at the Rockefeller University, an Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Neuroscience Research Fellow, and an Allen Institute for Brain Science Next Generation Leader. She is the recipient of a Pathway to Independence Award, a MIRA Award for Early Stage Investigators from the National Institutes of Health, a Glenn Medical Foundation Award for Research in Biological Mechanisms of Aging, and a Junior Faculty Award from the American Federation of Aging Research.
"We are tremendously excited to welcome Dr. Millheiser, Dr. Sharma, and Dr. Garrison to our company," says Alicia Jackson, CEO of Evernow. "As we scale out our business and plan for 2022, we need focused leaders who can continue to carry on our mission to help and improve women's healthcare and carry on the growth of our company."
With these new additions, Evernow will continue to fulfill its mission to increase access to expert medical providers who specialize in menopause and proven treatments to help alleviate its symptoms through the accessible telemedicine platform.
About Evernow
Evernow is a company focused on helping women live longer, healthier, and easier lives. Since its inception in 2019, Evernow has been working to leverage the power of telemedicine and advances in science to reach women who are in need of menopause care. Evernow offers a free assessment for symptomatic women interested in pursuing HT. For those who qualify, Evernow doctors work with them to create a custom treatment plan, providing ongoing care and support over time.
