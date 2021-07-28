NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Logistics, a data-driven transportation platform that unlocks network efficiencies for shippers, carriers, and other logistics partners, today announced the launch of Leaf Adapt. Leaf Adapt offers large shippers a new way to better plan their transportation needs with continuous transportation portfolio optimization based on changing business needs and market dynamics.
Leveraging the Leaf network of more than $21 billion in transportation data, Leaf Adapt uses machine learning to continuously assess a shipper's transportation needs by recognizing patterns of opportunities and risk to drive operational efficiencies. This allows shippers to build a more flexible transportation plan that better responds to constantly shifting market conditions than the traditional industry annual RFP contracting process. Leaf Adapt provides shippers with a forward-looking recommendation of how to best optimize across their transportation procurement portfolio so they can secure the capacity they need, when they need it, locking in guaranteed coverage and stable rates that save them 10 percent or more.
Leaf Adapt technology identifies efficiency opportunities for shippers within their own networks and across the Leaf transportation network. Shippers can now identify repeatable, continuous moves and circuits that lead to better network efficiency. With 30 percent of the trucks on the road today driving empty trailers, Leaf is helping to reduce that number by increasing carrier asset utilization. This increased utilization and reduction of empty miles allows shippers to save costs and increase service levels to their customers, while providing carriers the ability to generate more revenue, and reduces the overall carbon emissions generated by the trucking industry.
"Our team spent decades in the industry creating annual transportation plans for large shippers, and we saw first-hand the shortcomings of that planning process when those shippers' procurement needs changed due to market capacity constraints or changes in their order or manufacturing processes. We built Leaf Adapt to address this, providing a way for shippers to understand their changing transportation requirements and evolving market dynamics, so they can operate in the context of a larger transportation network," said Silvia Knox, Customer Success at Leaf Logistics. "Adapt gives shippers a new way to plan in addition to the annual RFP, and it's been a powerful tool for our shippers to better plan and schedule loads so they can avoid last-minute scrambles in the spot market, and prioritize service to their customers."
For most logistics organizations, annual transportation planning is a laborious process that relies on backward looking data, resulting in a high degree of uncertainty. When their needs or the market shift, shippers often find themselves scrambling to meet customer commitments, and despite their best efforts, often end up over budget. Leaf Adapt offers a new alternative with its continuous analysis and recommendations that guide shippers through their transportation capacity requirements throughout the year.
