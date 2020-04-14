TEL AVIV, Israel, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to increase transparency in the CBD industry, review website Leafreport.com today announced the release of its proprietary user review system for CBD brands. The new system enables shoppers to review the CBD products they purchased, respond to other reviews, and helps companies track their online reputation, engage with customers, and create better experiences.
"The key advantage of Leafreport's system is transparency. Whereas reviews posted directly on a CBD company's website run the risk of being censored or fake, a problem that's plagued major online retailers such as Amazon, Leafreport's aggregate platform is completely unbiased," said Noa Gans, Head of Product at Leafreport.com.
"Its goal is to provide a valuable resource for CBD consumers and companies alike."
For consumers, it's a chance to read real customer reviews to help make educated buying decisions. Aside from an overall rating out of five stars, the reviews are broken down by useful categories: effectiveness, price, buying experience, and customer service & shipping.
Meanwhile, for companies, it's a way to track their reputation and increase trustworthiness by collecting reviews on an independent platform. Leafreport's system can notify brands when a new review is posted and provides the option of inviting customers to write a review.
"An unbiased environment where customers can share their real experiences with CBD products and companies can get a sense of how their brand is doing and what they can improve in," said Gans.
The new system can be accessed by going to the "User Reviews" tab on Leafreport's company review pages.
About Leafreport.com
Leafreport is a CBD dedicated website working to help consumers navigate the confusing landscape of cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company provides comprehensive, unbiased reviews of the best CBD companies and products, as well as educational resources about the popular non-intoxicating compound. Leafreport's team includes experienced natural health and nutrition writers, medical doctors, and other qualified healthcare professionals from around the world.
