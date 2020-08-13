League's data-driven Health OSTM recognized for achievements in health and benefits management
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CB Insights today named League to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.
The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.
"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health."
"Our conviction around a consumerized future of healthcare has never been stronger," says Mike Serbinis founder and CEO of League. "Driven by our mission to empower people with their health every day, our team is reinventing the entire health and benefits experience with next-generation technology. We are humbled to have received this recognition and look forward to sharing the next stages of our entrepreneurial journey with the world as we introduce a variety of exciting innovations and partnerships in the coming months."
Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.
League's cloud-based Health Operating System provides a new "front door" to healthcare. It gives employers like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, L'Occitane and Lush Cosmetics a direct line of sight into the health of their workforce while making health and benefits programs easy for employees to find, understand and use. With enhanced virtual care offerings, a digital wallet, evidence-based health programming and integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance, healthcare partners and HRIS systems, the platform delivers millions of data points in aggregate to employers, becoming a real-time system of record for population health. The Powered by League Partner Program gives enterprise partners the technology infrastructure they need to enable scalable digital health consumer solutions.
Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:
- The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.
- The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.
- Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.
The Digital Health 150 Companies
