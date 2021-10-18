FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, League of Contractors is here. Mike Clements along with his daughter Jennifer and the Clements Electric team partnered with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create League of Contractors.
Mike's vision for League of Contractors came about after wanting to create a platform that connects contractors together, allowing one to purchase a referral from another.
Introducing League of Contractors - a platform that lets contractors refer and also find contact work.
"League of Contractors has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love how easy it is to find dependable contractors that I can refer work to." -Guillermo Rosas
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Account creation to save information for future use
- Add business contact information
- Post a listing to find a contractor
- Review job listings and highlight job requirements
- Purchase referrals to get more clients and help other contractors out
- Chat with other contractors with the apps' in app messaging system
Visit https://leagueofcontractors.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
