PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InetSoft Technology, a pioneer in data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, announced that Lean BI Tech has decided to use InetSoft's Style Scope as a component in their custom BI solution.
Lean BI Tech is an IT Software as a Service (SaaS) vendor that develops a cloud based, easy to use reporting and analytics solution called Decision Beacon. The solution facilitates fast and low cost implementation, and is targeted at small and medium sized enterprises (SME). Decision Beacon helps guide SMEs to better decisions, ingesting data from the systems they already use and transforming the data into an easy to understand and actionable form. Their users only have to perform initial configuration like granting access to data, and in return are given access to a plethora of information visualizations that they can leverage for more effective decision making.
Lean BI Tech needed a white label dashboard tool to integrate into Decision Beacon, for enhanced reporting and analytics. After evaluating several solutions, they settled on InetSoft's data intelligence tool, Style Scope.
"Style Scope is a mature product with a good feature set," explains Jan Typp, CEO at Lean BI Tech. "In addition, the server-based license model was a great fit with our own license model."
"InetSoft's data management and visualization technology can make it the perfect component for any dashboard or data driven cloud based solution," expresses Mark Flaherty, CMO at InetSoft. "And with licensing flexibility to complement a solution provider's pricing model, InetSoft aims to be the most supportive OEM partner possible for providers needing to upgrade their information display capabilities."
InetSoft's Style Scope is a data intelligence platform. At its foundation is a powerful data mashup engine that enables fast and flexible transformation of data from disparate sources, which can either supplement or obviate a data warehouse solution. At the development level, a unified interface allows for easy and advanced data manipulation and design of interactive dashboards, and visual analyses. At the consumption level, self-service is maximized for a range of users, from casual business or consumer-type browsers, to power users and data scientists. As a cloud-ready, fully scalable enterprise-grade platform with granular security, multi-tenancy support, and multiple integration points, it serves both enterprises and solution providers. In either environment, ease of deployment and ease of use are chief development principles that help lower the time investment and total cost of ownership - and make the solution attractive to organizations of any size, with or without BI expertise.
To learn more about InetSoft's Style Scope, view a demo, or read customer reviews, and download a free evaluation copy, please visit https://www.inetsoft.com/evaluate.
About Lean BI Tech
Lean BI Tech is an IT Software as a Service (SaaS) vendor that develops a cloud based, easy to use reporting and analytics solution called Decision Beacon. The solution facilitates fast and low cost implementation, and is targeted at small and medium sized enterprises (SME). Decision Beacon helps guide SMEs to better decisions, ingesting data from the systems they already use and transforming the data into an easy to understand and actionable form. Their users only have to perform initial configuration like granting access to data, and in return are given access to a plethora of information visualizations that they can leverage for more effective decision making.
About InetSoft
Since 1996, InetSoft has been delivering easy, agile, and robust business intelligence software that makes it possible for organizations and solution providers of all sizes to deploy or embed full-featured business intelligence solutions. At the core of the platform is a data mashup and transformation engine that can preclude the need for data warehouse and data preparation expenses. Application highlights include visually-compelling, interactive dashboards, pixel-perfect production reporting, and machine learning functionality accessible to non-data scientists. All of these capabilities combine to allow a maximum degree of self-service that benefits the average business user, the IT administrator, and the developer. InetSoft's solutions have been deployed at over 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, spanning all types of industries.
Media Contact
Mark Flaherty, InetSoft, +1 (732) 424-0400 Ext: 936, mark.flaherty@inetsoft.com
SOURCE InetSoft