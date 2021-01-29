SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanData, the leader in go-to-market operations solutions powering the modern revenue engine, today announced 2020 as the company's eighth-consecutive year of record revenue and customer adoption, as well as unprecedented industry recognition for market leadership and customer success. The company also closed the year with a record 650+ customers.
"While this past year tested the mettle of B2B companies, it also spotlighted the mission-critical role LeanData plays in the revenue tech stack," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "Our team worked closely with many of our customers during the COVID-19 crisis, and we were proud to be a strategic partner supporting their go-to-market agility and growth during this challenging time. We're proud of the validation from market analysts and users alike that LeanData is the clear leader in our fast-emerging category, and look forward to working with our customers to partner in their success in 2021."
Key business highlights from 2020:
- Signed record new business. Underscoring the mission-critical role LeanData plays in the B2B revenue process, a record number of companies adopted LeanData in 2020. Spanning diverse industries, and ranging from SMBs to the largest enterprises, new customers include Aris Global, Bombora, Coursera, Domo, Expedient, Google, Highspot, NVIDIA, Podium, Qualys, Tableau, Sendoso, Sonatype, Spotify, T-Mobile, The RealReal and Workiva.
- Expanded business with existing customers. The vast majority of LeanData's customer base renewed in 2020, but nearly half of these customers also expanded their LeanData implementations with new users or products. Customers that grew their LeanData footprint in 2020 include Adobe, Cisco Systems, DocuSign, Epson America, Juniper Networks, Lyft, RingCentral, SAP Concur, Snowflake Computing, Square, The Weather Company, Uber, Verizon and Workday.
- Named "tech essential" by industry analysts. TOPO (now part of Gartner) labeled Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing a must-have for sales and marketing to drive growth in the Market Guide for Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing (Aug 2020) report. Analysts named LeanData "a clear leader" in this space and "the dominant provider for complex organizations using Salesforce."
- Positioned as Leader in G2 Grid. The world's largest independent site for software user reviews, G2 debuted Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing as a new tech category in 2020, with LeanData the highest-rated vendor. In G2's research report (Oct 2020), analysts stated the category represents "a fundamental strategy for marketing and sales departments to drive more revenue."
- Certified nearly one-third of LeanData's customer base. Within little more than one year since launching the LeanData Certification program, the company has completed training and certification with 400 individuals from 200 accounts – 30 percent of its total customer base.
- Launched key product innovations. In April 2020, LeanData added an important new product to its portfolio of go-to-market automation solutions. Built upon the company's sophisticated Lead-to-Account Matching technology, LeanData Engagement helps forge greater alignment between sales and marketing by providing actionable insights into customer and prospect engagement for a more impactful ABM strategy.
- Won prestigious awards. LeanData's customers took center stage in 2020 with prominent industry recognitions. Zoom's Sales Ops team was named B2B Innovator of the Year for successfully scaling lead-management capabilities with LeanData to meet unprecedented demand during COVID crisis. LeanData was also recognized as core technology supporting Carbon Black VMware's transformational RevOps initiative, which won a prestigious 2020 Forrester Sirius Decisions ROI Honor.
- Appointed new board member. Welcomed Katy Keim, the CEO of LQ Digital and formerly CMO of Lithium Technologies, as an independent director to LeanData's board of directors.
- Expanded presence in key regions. To accommodate rapid growth, LeanData opened a new corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, California. The company also expanded its presence in Denver, New York, Atlanta and Seattle.
About LeanData
Standing at the center of CRM, LeanData's portfolio of go-to-market operations solutions support the highest-performing sales and marketing organizations, enabling them to close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. To learn more about LeanData's solutions for Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing and Engagement, visit www.leandata.com.
